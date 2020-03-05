International Women’s Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook, Instagram posts

This International Women's Day, ditch those sexist and misogynist jokes and browse for something inspirational and meaningful to thank the beloved women in your life who make it a notch better.
__________________________________________________________________
A woman is a blend of love, beauty, brain and courage,
She is the one who puts everything right,
She is the one who creates the world,
Let’s come together to create her world!
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
Just like the flower that holds its dew,
You held me when I needed you.
Thank you and enjoy this special day.
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
A graceful woman gets strength from troubles,
Smiles when distressed,
And grows even stronger with prayers and hope.
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
Beloved woman you are the origins of life.
You are the flexible river that travels for a long distance but will not get tired.
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
If roses were black and violets were brown,
My love for you would never be found,
But roses are red and violets are blue,
All I want to say is Happy Women’s Day to you.
__________________________________________________________________
It’s you who are making the difference in so many lives – And I am one of them.
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
Woman, you were created to bring beauty on the world and you have done it perfectly.
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
I love you no matter what we have gone through.
I will always be here for you no matter how much we argue because I know that in the end, you will always be here for me.
Happy Women’s day!
__________________________________________________________________
I wish you could see from my eyes how much you are one gem of a woman!
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________
The history of all times and of today most especially has taught that the women will be forgotten if they also forget to think of themselves.
Happy Women’s Day!
__________________________________________________________________
Your grace and cheerful nature are an inspiration to me.
Happy Women’s Day!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)