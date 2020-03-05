International Women's Day 2020: 5 places in Mumbai offering special brunches

8th March is celebrated as International Women's Day. To grace the occasion and to make all the ladies feel pampered, there are multiple restaurants in the city that are offering lip-smacking brunch spreads for women to enjoy, this Sunday.

What better way to celebrate than spending your day with your girl gang, your partner or your family? Choose your pick from an array of spots that are awaiting to offer you an exclusive and fulfilling Women's Day experience:

1) Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences

Grand Hyatt is offering an exclusive multi-cuisine buffet, with bartender concocted beverages to raise a toast to Womanhood. Along with a delectable spread, you can also enjoy the live DJ performance and the Photo Booth Wall. There will be a dedicated play area with entertainers, games and activities for children. The highlight of the event is 'The Womanhood Spirit Bar' where you can slurp on curated cocktails by mixologist, Kevin. Not to miss that you will be receiving designated takeaways for memorabilia.

P.S- The lady who wears the best T-shirt with a womanhood message on it wins- special ON THE HOUSE visit at Grand Hyatt.

Location: Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Off Western Express Highway, Santacruz East, Mumbai.

Time: 12:30pm-4:00pm

Prices:

All women special pricing INR 2,500+taxes

All adults price INR 3999+taxes

Moet brunch INR 6999+taxes

Group with 10 adults accompanied by kids will be offered discounts.

Contact: 022 66761149 | +91 7045955142

2) The #Plumazing Sunday Brunch

Reunite with your girls on this Women's day at Plum by Bent Chair. You can indulge in a lavish Pan Asian Brunch fare to grace the special occasion.

Location: Plum by Bent Chair, Third floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Time: 12:00pm to 4:00pm

Contact: 8291106972 | 8291106973

3) Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha

ITC is hosting a lavish brunch spread for women and the good news is they are also providing a whopping 50% discount for all the ladies on Women's day. Not only is the buffet carefully curated to fit the occasion, the restaurant will also be having a life band performing for making the day even more memorable. However, it doesn't end here!

You could also avail a 30-minute free foot massage voucher, which will be valid for 3 months.

Location: Peshwa Pavilion,International Airport, Sahar Airport Road, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai.

Time: 12:00pm-3:30pm

Regular price:

INR 3,020 (Brunch with soft beverages)

INR 3,520 (Brunch with alcoholic beverages)

50% off on the above mentioned price for women for the Sunday brunch.

Contact: 02228303030

4) Mosaic, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson

This Women's Day embrace yourself and experience a culinary delight with live music and a special 50% discount for all females at Mosaic.

Location: Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, MIDC Plot X-4/5B, Mahape Kalyan, Sheelphata road, Mahape, Navi Mumbai- 400071

Time: 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Contact: 84510 59503

5) Rahul's Saint & Sinner Brunch at Qualia

Get your girls to Qualia for a Sunday brunch full of Chef Rahul Akerkar's favourites. A mix of healthy and indulgent food, this brunch also includes a Cocktail & Cleanse Cart for a detox shot or a round of Generous Pours. Also, you can groove to live music.

Location: Qualia Ground Floor, Lodha World Crest, Bldg R2, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Price: INR 2,350 inclusive of taxes.

Contact: RSVP on +9122-68490000 or +91 73045 86862

Ladies, pick your phones and reserve your table. You don't want to be missing out on the Women's Day celebration.