Women’s Day 2021: There is always a need of more women leaders, says Priyanka Chaturvedi

International Women's Day is celebrated across the world on March 8 to honour and celebrate women achievers from different walks of life. This Women's Day, in a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shares her views on the need for equal rights and opportunities for women in politics. Excerpts from the interview:

What motivated you to foray into politics?

When I saw the damage 26/11 caused to my city [Mumbai], it made me realise how citizens need to participate and speak to bring in the change that we are seeking. When I started my NGO, which caters to children who live on the streets and educate them, it made me realise that one person can make a difference and that is how my journey into politics began. I felt even a small gesture can bring a significant change in someone’s life. And, politics can give you a platform to change the lives of many if your intention towards your cause is clear and transparent. Coming from a non-political background, putting my business aside to contribute to the betterment of the nation is what I started to do. That is what motivates me. I do that with a sense of responsibility; whatever I say or do can lead to consequences that can change the destiny of a nation.

What according to you are the qualities of a good leader?

A good leader is always a good listener, a good decision-maker, is empathetic and sympathetic. A good leader always believes in team-building and respecting the members of the team they lead.

In the times we live in do you think there is a need for more women leaders for the qualities they bring to the table?

There is always a need of more leaders and there is always a need of more women leaders who are equally as respected. Whether it is a country or a voice, they always look up to examples that have served well in times of crisis, peace and war. As far as women are concerned, we have very few examples; let’s make it a habit of having more women leaders who we can look up to. If you look at women's participation, whether in politics or other areas, while India ranks way below, but globally too women are still fighting for their space and equality.