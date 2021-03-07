Women's Day 2021: ‘Be as honest as possible towards your dream,’ says MoS Aditi Tatkare

Can you give us an insight into your role as the Minister of State?

I am fortunate that two of my portfolios are led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — the Information and Public Relations, and Law and Judiciary; two departments (Tourism and Protocol) are with Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Subhash Desai as the Cabinet Minister of Industry and Mining, one with Sunil Kedar and another with Sandipan Bhumre. I am fortunate to work under the guidance of CM Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in my first stint as a Minister of State. I wish to work more towards Tourism, Industry and Sports.

Politics is said to be a male-dominated field? What’s your take on that?

It depends on how we work with the given opportunity. I believe in equality. I would like to work honestly in any given opportunity. In whichever field you are, intention is important. If you have a clear intention of working for the people, other problems can be dealt with. Be as honest as possible towards your dream.

What can be done to bridge the gap between rural and urban lifestyle?

Though the gap between rural and urban lifestyle is different, we need to reduce the gap, especially, in basic amenities that are provided. Health, water, electricity, in terms of sports we have to ensure that every taluka or district has their own sports complex. Such kinds of facilities should not be discriminated among the urban and rural.

How did you handle two major crises: Covid and Nisarga Cyclone?

Covid is one of the crises which is new and rare for everyone. As a government we tried to do whatever we could. As for Nisarga, the state government went beyond the stipulated limits to help people. Prevailing norms of the Centre are quite limited in terms of assistance. The state government did not wait for the Centre to provide help; we went beyond the limits for construction of damaged homes. Such a cyclone had happened around 100 years ago, and not much data if available on it. Southern states do face such calamities, but as a region we faced it for the first time. Like Covid-19, we did whatever we could at that point of time.