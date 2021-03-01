Bhopal: Free entry to women at Madhya Pradesh monuments on International Women’s Day

Bhopal: The entry will be free for women at all the monuments protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Madhya Pradesh on March 8, which is International Women’s Day.

In a recent order, the ASI stated that no entry fee will be charged from women visitors (both domestic and foreign) at all its ticketed monuments, archaeological sites and remains on March 8.

There are 298 monuments under protection of Archaeological Survey of India in the state. Of these, 15 monuments are ticketed. They included Mandu, Sanchi, Gwalior Fort, Badal Mahal Gateway, Chanderi and Udaygiri.

The ASI Bhopal circle superintending archaeologist Piyush Bhatt told Free Press that the decision has been taken as a token honour and respect for women.