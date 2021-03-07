Women's Day 2021: Dr Prerna Kohli, Founder, MindTribe.in, talks about spreading awareness about mental health

Tell us about your journey in this field. What led you to take it up?

My journey in Psychology is interesting. I was born in a business family and my parents couldn't imagine me doing anything other than an MBA, Law, or IAS. I bucked the trend and started studying Psychology, because I was very curious to understand why people behave differently from each other, and if we could understand that then this world would be a non-judgemental, happier, loving, and caring place to live in. Before submitting my Ph.D. thesis, I got married. My father-in-law and mother-in-law encouraged and supported me through the completion of my Ph.D. I remain eternally grateful to them. Twenty-seven years ago, being a psychologist was a rarity. I joined as a counsellor in a school in Delhi for a monthly stipend of Rs 500.

You deal with a lot of people with mental health problems. At the end of the day, it must take a toll on you. How do you manage your mental well-being?

You would be surprised at the number of practicing psychologists who come to me for counselling. This is a difficult profession, you can spend an entire day in your clinic addressing pain, trauma, tears. The key, I believe, is to be empathetic and not sympathetic towards your patients, also learning how to switch on and switch off.

The moment I step inside my clinic, I am totally switched on. I give my 100% to each case. My phone is on silent and at a distance to avoid any distractions. Once I am outside the clinic I am like any regular person, a mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend.

I don't counsel outside the confines of the clinic including counselling for my loved ones. What also helps me is the regular routine of exercise, sleep, reading, writing, travelling and doing community work.

What would you suggest for someone going through a mental health crisis, but doesn't know how to open up?

Talking to a friend or a loved one is better than keeping your trauma and emotions bottled up inside you. It is ideal to talk to a psychologist who is trained to, in a safe and non-intrusive way, allow you to open up and express your innermost emotions. It generally takes a couple of sessions to build a rapport with your psychologist. Trusting the process and being patient is important since it is a participating therapy. Otherwise, it helps to write down your feelings and emotions in a journal. What you are unable to say to someone else, can be written down in a journal. This helps in an emotional catharsis.