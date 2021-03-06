International Women's Day: ASI to mark occasion with free entry for women visiting Taj Mahal, other monuments

Lucknow: As a gift on International Women’s Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has announced that women, both Indian and foreigners, will be given free entry to the world famous mausoleum Taj Mahal in Agra, and other ASI protected monuments across the country on March 8.

Executive Archaeologist ASI V.K. Swarnkar said that they have already received an order in this regard from the union ministry. The scheme to provide free entry to women on Women's Day was started in 2019 by the ministry. It has now been extended to this year.

Swarnkar said that lady visitors from abroad need not book tickets on March 8. Entry is free for all female visitors on International Women’s Day, he said.

Besides free entry on March 8, the ASI has also announced free entry for all visitors at Taj Mahal between March 10 and 12 on the occasion of the 366 Urs of Shah Jahan. On March 10 and 11, visitors will be allowed free entry after 2 pm and on March 12 from 7 am onwards.

Visitors will also be allowed to go into the cellar to see the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal. Last year, Urs could not be celebrated due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roza Committee of Taj Mahal has made a 1400 metre long seven-colour Chador which will be offered at the graves of the King and Queen on March 12 after permission from the ASI.

The ASI has also declared free entry to visitors on World Heritage Day on April 18 at all ASI protected monuments across the country.