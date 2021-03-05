Uttar Pradesh: Former BJP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh surrenders in Court

Lucknow: Evading arrest, the former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh gave a slip to Uttar Pradesh Police and surrendered in MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj on Friday afternoon.
The state government had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.
An FIR had been lodged against him for conspiring to murder his rival Ajit Singh, who was sprayed with bullets on January 6 in Lucknow.
A battery of high-profile lawyers and a large number of his supporters accompanied him when he reached the court to surrender. Interestingly, the police had no information with regard to his surrender in the court. Even the police personnel posted in the court did not make any attempt to arrest him before he surrendered.
A Lucknow Court had issued an arrest warrant against him.
On Thursday, the Lucknow Police had released a list of his properties, allegedly bought with money he earned through criminal activities. The home department has passed on his property details to the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department for a probe.
His father Rajdev Singh feared that the Lucknow Police was planning to gun down his son Dhananjay, on Thursday, in a fake encounter.
In a letter to the Chief Minister, he appealed to Yogi Aditayanth to save his son.
He denied the charge that Dhananjay has many properties.
“Whatever he has is mentioned in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission when he fought Assembly by-polls in November 2020,” he clarified.
Dhananjay’s involvement into gangster Ajit Singh’s murder came to the fore during interrogation of sharpshooter Girdhari, who was later gunned down in an encounter. Girdhari, who was Dhananjay’s sharpshooter, had told the police that Dhananjay had given supari for eliminating Ajit Singh.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)