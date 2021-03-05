Uttar Pradesh: Former BJP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh surrenders in Court

Lucknow: Evading arrest, the former BSP MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh gave a slip to Uttar Pradesh Police and surrendered in MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj on Friday afternoon.

The state government had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on him.

An FIR had been lodged against him for conspiring to murder his rival Ajit Singh, who was sprayed with bullets on January 6 in Lucknow.

A battery of high-profile lawyers and a large number of his supporters accompanied him when he reached the court to surrender. Interestingly, the police had no information with regard to his surrender in the court. Even the police personnel posted in the court did not make any attempt to arrest him before he surrendered.

A Lucknow Court had issued an arrest warrant against him.