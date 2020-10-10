World Mental Health Day 2020: Celebs share their mantras of keeping mentally fit

Sherlyn Chopra, actor
I regularly meditate, practise yoga, avoid junk food and junk thoughts. I don’t drink, smoke or do drugs. As a result of which my body’s PH level is always alkaline, which is ideal for good mental health. Please understand that no one is born with depression or prolonged sadness or helplessness. The adverse/unpleasant situations of our lives may cause us to feel sad and helpless for short or long periods of time. However, it is up to us to be good managers of our lives by choosing on purpose to avoid junk friends, junk thoughts, junk substances, etc., which take a huge toll on the wellness of our bodies and minds in the long run.
Shama Sikander, actor
I am using this time for my journey within, to know more about myself, to understand what I am all about, where is life taking me and what I want from life. I am investing a lot of time in meditation and healing myself; giving full time to my mind, body and soul. I am trying to do some exercises as it is very important to stay fit to get your positive juices flowing.
Mugdha Ghodse, actor
My chanting ‘om namoh bhagavataye Vasudevaya’ keeps me still and meditation helps. My tips for readers would be eat well, meditate, chant, do yoga, exercise, surround yourself with happy souls.
Anand Pandit, Producer
I do yoga and meditation every morning that gets me off to a positive start. I am a news buff, but I try and stay away from the negativity on social media. And, most importantly I spend time with family. I know I am blessed to have them around me. Meditate and do breathing exercises — they really help. Also, try and go for an evening walk which will make you feel refreshing. Failures are part of life — read the autobiographies of successful people and it will give you great perspective on how one can learn from our experiences.
Deepshikha Deshmukh, Producer
In the current pandemic and with all the additional stress — be it at home or at work — our minds are always in an overdrive. I try to make sure that I take some time off from everything, relax and sip my cup of coffee peacefully. Apart from that, I make sure I engage in some memory games whether it's Sudoku or memory testing phone games. I find a good mental workout to be extremely relaxing. Whenever I can carve out a pocket of time and do something that I truly enjoy, it is like a reboot. I also love going for long walks with some calming music or hardcore Bollywood songs if I am in the mood for a big dose of energy! Walking for even half an hour really calms me down. If you are stressed and there is something that you want to talk about, discuss it with your loved ones or someone you trust. Do not suppress it, because that doesn't help. Also, it's extremely important to take some 'me time' and figure out what brings you most joy. Till I was about 26 or 27 years old, I did not know what I enjoyed doing most. Till then I had never really sat down and asked myself this question. Once I made time for such introspection, I realized that I truly loved art and music. So now even if it is just for 15 minutes, when I do something artistic, it calms me down. I just feel everyone needs to find that one thing that gets them going or soothes them in the middle of a hard day. It could be something as simple as calling your best friend, your mama, or pursuing a hobby, but you need to figure that out. Once you have the tools to deal with stress, you can let it out safely and manage it better
Digangana Suryavanshi, actor
During these testing times, I'm spending a lot of my time and energy into doing what makes me happy. Although the pandemic has been a trying time for us, I don't crib about the situation. Instead I accepted it and I've learned to make things work around it. At the end of the day, it's all about adapting to any kind of situation that makes your mind and spirit stronger. I would suggest everyone to surround themselves with people that make them happy. And, if you live alone then speak and connect with people that fill your heart with joy and bring peace to your mind.
Donal Bisht, actor
I'm a kind of a person who is always on the move. I never stop. I'm a workoholic and I'm blessed to always have work on my plate. I'm a very positive person and my main focus has always been work. And, I think being in that mindspace also attracts a lot of work, and the right kind of work. Being busy with work helps me stay mentally balanced. I love working, and I like to lead my life in an unstoppable way. I'm always either researching about my interests, meeting people for work, watch quality films to polish my acting skills, or shoot for some project or the other. What we think all the time is what we become. That's where the difference lies. If you see yourself in a positive light, you surely become that! This is the real essence of life. If you can dream it, you can make it. You can daydream! Don't dream at night. Dream with your eyes open and soon enough, the dreams will turn into reality. That's how I lead my life.
Rishina Kandhari, actor Aye Mere Humsafar on Dangal TV
Seeking help and promoting better mental health is very important, but lack of understanding about mental disorders have been major barriers in the society. Although, of late, there has been an increasing acknowledgement of the important role mental health plays in our lives and I am glad people take it seriously now. I have always been open about my emotions and have never hidden anything regarding my mental status. I don’t let emotions bottle up and prefer sharing them with family and friends. Whenever something bothers me, I discuss it with them and get clarity on that thought. Food peps me up, too. So, whenever I feel down, I eat sweet or indulge in a cheat meal. I engage in art, music and the things which make the heart happy. I try to be optimistic and indulge into positive reading and Reiki which heals me from within. I have received second degree Reiki from my mother who is a Reiki grand master.
Vaishnavi MacDonald, actor Aye Mere Humsafar on Dangal TV
I am keeping myself mentally fit and sane in these times by believing and trusting in God above all; being spiritually connected keeps me optimistic. Also, in these tough times, I would suggest everyone to take care of themselves both, mentally and physically. Pursuing a hobby or a new activity will keep oneself engaged and in turn happy.
