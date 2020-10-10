World Mental Health Day 2020: Celebs share their mantras of keeping mentally fit

In the current pandemic and with all the additional stress — be it at home or at work — our minds are always in an overdrive. I try to make sure that I take some time off from everything, relax and sip my cup of coffee peacefully. Apart from that, I make sure I engage in some memory games whether it's Sudoku or memory testing phone games. I find a good mental workout to be extremely relaxing. Whenever I can carve out a pocket of time and do something that I truly enjoy, it is like a reboot. I also love going for long walks with some calming music or hardcore Bollywood songs if I am in the mood for a big dose of energy! Walking for even half an hour really calms me down. If you are stressed and there is something that you want to talk about, discuss it with your loved ones or someone you trust. Do not suppress it, because that doesn't help. Also, it's extremely important to take some 'me time' and figure out what brings you most joy. Till I was about 26 or 27 years old, I did not know what I enjoyed doing most. Till then I had never really sat down and asked myself this question. Once I made time for such introspection, I realized that I truly loved art and music. So now even if it is just for 15 minutes, when I do something artistic, it calms me down. I just feel everyone needs to find that one thing that gets them going or soothes them in the middle of a hard day. It could be something as simple as calling your best friend, your mama, or pursuing a hobby, but you need to figure that out. Once you have the tools to deal with stress, you can let it out safely and manage it better

Digangana Suryavanshi, actor