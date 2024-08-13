 CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Indian National Champion Dhruv Sitwala And Sourav Kothari Press Ahead
CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Indian National Champion Dhruv Sitwala And Sourav Kothari Press Ahead

The three-time Asian billiards champion Sitwala constructed substantial breaks of 165, 143, 91 and 58 to seal his victory.

Tuesday, August 13, 2024
article-image

Indian National champion Dhruv Sitwala of ONGC stamped his authority by recording a comfortable 685-290 win against Mumbai’s upcoming cueist Akshay Gogri in a Senior Billiards main draw third round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall on Tuesday.

Former World billiards champion and current Indian National snooker champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata also enjoyed an easy outing defeating Khar Gymkhana’s player Sahil Kakad 66-4-244 in another third round match. The Kolkata cueists had a sizeable break of 104 during his win.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s young talent Shahyan Razmi recorded a stunning win against seasoned campaigner Arun Agrawal also of Mumbai 541-420 in a second round encounter. The left-handed Shahyan had made one big effort of 107.

In other second round matches, Khar Gymkhana’s Tathya Sachdev defeated Akash Asrani 482-287 in an all-Mumbai clash on another table, Raajeev Sharma of Malabar Hill Club got the better of BPCL’s Manan Chandra 446-393. The Delhi cueist Chandra compiled a big break of 104 which went in vain.

Results: Senior Billiards - Round 3: Sourav Kothari (ONGC) bt Sahil Kakad (Mum) 664(104)-244;

Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) bt Akshay Gogri (Mum) 685(165,143,91,58)-290(76).

Round 2: Tathya Sachdev (Mum) bt Akash Asrani (Mum) 482(81)-287

Raajeev Sharma (MAH) bt Manan Chandra (BPCL) 446-393(104);

Chandu Kasodaria (Mum) bt Vishal Gehani (Mum) 451-251;

Shahyan Razmi (Mum) bt Arun Agrawal (Mum) 541(107)-420;

