 Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Railways Challenger Rafat Habib Advances Into Next Round Beating Nikku Pillai
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWestern India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Railways Challenger Rafat Habib Advances Into Next Round Beating Nikku Pillai

Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Railways Challenger Rafat Habib Advances Into Next Round Beating Nikku Pillai

In another match, Abhishek Bajaj of Mumbai's NSCI club defeated his city mate Aditya Shandilya of Hindu Gymkhana 4-1 (77-33, 47-66, 66-34, 61-54, and 66-42) to progress to the tournament proper.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Seasoned Railways challenger Rafat Habib played with solid determination and managed to overcome Madhya Pradesh’s Nikku Pillai 4-3 (64-18, 66-51, 50-58, 26-78, 71-13, 23-56, and 76-54) in an absorbing Senior Snooker third and final qualifying round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall.

In another match, Abhishek Bajaj of Mumbai's NSCI club defeated his city mate Aditya Shandilya of Hindu Gymkhana 4-1 (77-33, 47-66, 66-34, 61-54, and 66-42) to progress to the tournament proper.

FPJ Shorts
Kala Ghoda To Go Vehicle-Free: BMC's New Pedestrian Plan Sparks Mixed Reactions
Kala Ghoda To Go Vehicle-Free: BMC's New Pedestrian Plan Sparks Mixed Reactions
Indian Olympic Uniform Debate: 3 Ace Fashion Designers Weigh In
Indian Olympic Uniform Debate: 3 Ace Fashion Designers Weigh In
Maharashtra: Ajanta Caves To Gain Better Access With New 174 Km Jalna-Jalgaon Rail Link, Completion Expected In 4-5 Years
Maharashtra: Ajanta Caves To Gain Better Access With New 174 Km Jalna-Jalgaon Rail Link, Completion Expected In 4-5 Years
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Protection Of Hindus In Bangladesh, Highlights Ayodhya's Global Recognition

Delhi’s veteran cueist Anuj Uppal proved too good for Mumbai’s Brijesh Nanavati charging to a straight frames 4-0 win. Uppal compiled a break of 76 during his 69-44, 83-23, 82-11, and 64-31 victory to qualify for the main draw.

Read Also
Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Senior Cueist SL Sathe Goes Down Fighting To...
article-image

In another well-contested encounter, Gujarat’s Rutul Pambhar got the better Thane’s Krishna Tohgaonkar 4-3 (61-29, 60-7, 37-59, 72-19, 29-50, 1-66, and 82-20).

Results – Round 3: Janak Masand (Mum) bt Shubhojit Roy (Mum) 4-1 (47-61, 85-10, 71-50, 62-48, 55-48);

Anuj Uppal (Del) bt Brijesh Nanavati (Mum) 4-0 (69-44, 83-23, 82(76)-11, 64-31);

Rutul Pambhar (Guj) bt Krishna Tohgaonkar (Mum) 4-3 (61-29, 60-7, 37-59, 72-19, 29-50, 1-66, 82-20);

Oswald Massey (Guj) bt Mehul Sutariya (Mum) 4-2 (63-40, 26-59, 70-79, 75-30, 55-37, 89-49);

Devendra Patel (Mum) bt Ajinkya Yelve (Mum) 4-2 (44-64, 65-35, 89(49)-5, 57-28, 38-68, 55-27);

Anant Mehta (Mum) bt Swapnil Khaire (Mum) 4-1 (62-35, 83-90, 69-36, 72-46, 60-20);

Suraj Rathi (Pune) bt Gaurav Chhabra (MP) 4-0 (49-16, 65-25, 62-28, 69-44);

Abhishek Bajaj (Mum) bt Aditya Shandilya (Mum) 4-1 (77-33, 47-66, 66-34, 61-54, 66-42);

Rafath Habib (Rlys) bt Nikku Pillai (MP) 4-3 (64-18, 66-51, 50-58, 26-78, 71-13, 23-56, 76-54);

Read Also
Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Siddharth Parikh And Anil Kumar Progress...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vinesh Phogat Appeal Against Disqualification From Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS Further Postpones...

Vinesh Phogat Appeal Against Disqualification From Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS Further Postpones...

Beware! Woman Finds Staff's Mobile Phone Recording Video Hidden Inside Dustbin At Famous Cafe In...

Beware! Woman Finds Staff's Mobile Phone Recording Video Hidden Inside Dustbin At Famous Cafe In...

Mumbai Shocker: Model Arrested By GRP Police At Borivali Station With Pistol & 14 Live Bullets

Mumbai Shocker: Model Arrested By GRP Police At Borivali Station With Pistol & 14 Live Bullets

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's...

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's...

Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes,...

Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes,...