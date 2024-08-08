Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024: Senior Cueist SL Sathe Goes Down Fighting To Kolhapur's Anil Kumar

Khar Gymkhana’s super senior cueist S.L. Sathe, 90, produced a creditable spirited performance against Kolhapur’s Anil Kumar, 55, but went down fighting 1-4 defeat in Senior Snooker first-round match of the Khar Gymkhana presents CR Realty-Western India Billiards and Snooker Championships 2024, played at the Khar Gymkhana billiards hall on Thursday morning.

The fit and energetic elder statesman Sathe exhibited tremendous fighting spirit and, after losing the first frame he did well to win a close second by pocketing the last three colours to snatch the frame. Later, Sathe tried his best to put up a challenge, but could not match the performance of the Kolhapur cueist and lost 21-50, 56-42, 17-73, 27-66, and 50-77 frame scores.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s challenger Saqlain Mushtaque was in his elements and blanked Abhijeet Airen of Madhya Pradesh 4-0 coasting to a 71-26, 60-40, 51-28, and 56-7 victory and qualified for the main draw.

In interesting second round matches that went the distance, Brijesh Nanavati of Mumbai got the better of city mate Om Sawant 4-3 (13-53, 27-65, 73-65, 1-78, 54-41, 68-43, and 49-33) and in another all-Mumbai contest Rebanta Sahijwani managed to overcome Sumit Ahuja 4-3 (1-0, 66-34, 12-60, 76-54, 50-69, 46-78, and 68-29).

Results: Senior snooker - Round 3: Shashi Patel (Guj) bt Mahesh Jagdale (Mum) 4-0 (61-50, 69-35, 70-41, 64-59);

Aashit Pandya (Mum) bt Joseph Menezes (Mum) 4-1 (67-29, 67-20, 40-66, 60-34, 81-16);

Shakir Qureshi (Mum) bt Sanjiv Shah (Mum) 4-0 (72-29, 50-3, 74-15, 56-41);

Saqlain Mushtaque (WB) bt Abhijeet Airen (MP) 4-0 (71-26, 60-40, 51-28, 56-7);

Kanishk Jhanjaria (MAH) bt Sumit Naidu (MP) 4-0 (63(40)-17, 56-36, 58-38, 63-30);

Round 2: Brijesh Nanavati (Mum) bt Om Sawant (Mum) 4-3 (13-53, 27-65, 73-65, 1-78, 54-41, 68-43, 49-33);

Rebanta Sahijwani (Mum) bt Sumit Ahuja (Mum) 4-3 (1-0, 66-34, 12-60, 76-54, 50-69, 46-78, 68-29);

Kalpesh Mevada (Mum) bt Akash Asrani (Mum) 4-1 (46-11, 68-28, 58-40, 28-54, 61-50);

Ajinkya Yelve (Mum) bt Tohan Jain (Mum) 4-2 (56-34, 65-40, 62-45, 49-57, 28-55, 67-29);

Anant Mehta (Mum) bt Akshay Gogri (Mum) 4-1 (22-39, 72-16, 59-33, 57-22, 62-24);

Gaurav Chhabra (MP) bt Birju Kanani (Mum) 4-2 (40-65, 54-35, 68-30, 33-46, 56-22, 51-16);