 Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet: Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya to Inaugurate Event On Thursday
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBombay YMCA Athletic Meet: Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya to Inaugurate Event On Thursday

Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet: Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya to Inaugurate Event On Thursday

The 47th edition of the State Level Annual competition across four days at Mumbai University Pavilion has attracted 3100 participants

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Padmashree, Arjuna Awardee, and ace Olympic field hockey player, Vandana Katariya will be the Chief Guest at the Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet |

The Bombay YMCA is all set to host the 47th edition of its prestigious Open State Level Annual Athletic Meet from November 21, 2024, to November 24 at the iconic Mumbai University Pavilion, Marine Lines. The event promises to be a grand celebration of athleticism and sportsmanship, attracting over 3,100 participants from across Maharashtra.

This year’s meet is significant as it is part of the Bombay YMCA’s 150th-anniversary celebrations, marking a century and a half of dedicated service to youth development and community engagement.

The opening ceremony on November 21, 2024, will witness the presence of Vandana Katariya, Padmashree, Arjuna Awardee, and ace Olympic field hockey player, as the Chief Guest, who will officially inaugurate the event.

The athletic meet will feature many track and field events, including sprints, relays, jumps, throws, and more, catering to athletes of various age groups. Participants include students from schools, colleges, sports academies, and independent entrants, reflecting the event's popularity and its role in nurturing budding talent.

FPJ Shorts
Sakaratul Maut OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Sakaratul Maut OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
Amid Kanguva Controversy, Tamil Nadu Producers Seek Ban On YouTube Fan Reviews In Theatres
Amid Kanguva Controversy, Tamil Nadu Producers Seek Ban On YouTube Fan Reviews In Theatres
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ED Raids Premises Of Gaurav Mehta In Connection With Alleged Bitcoin Scam
Maharashtra Elections 2024: ED Raids Premises Of Gaurav Mehta In Connection With Alleged Bitcoin Scam
Maharashtra Elections: Gadchiroli Records Highest 63% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Mumbai City At 39%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
Maharashtra Elections: Gadchiroli Records Highest 63% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Mumbai City At 39%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
Read Also
Bombay YMCA athletic meet: Riday Jana sprints to double golds
article-image

"The Annual Athletic Meet is a platform where talent and perseverance converge. As part of our 150th anniversary celebrations, we are determined to make this year’s event truly memorable, fostering a deeper sense of sportsmanship and community," General Secretary Austin Kunder, said.

Noel Ammanna, President of Bombay YMCA, emphasized the importance of the meet, stating, “This 47th State Level Open Annual Athletic Meet reflects Bombay YMCA’s commitment to empowering youth and nurturing their talent. It provides a platform to prepare our Indian athletes to compete at the international level.”

This athletic meet organised by the Physical Education Department, Bombay YMCA promises to bring together the best of Maharashtra’s sporting talent and foster a spirit of unity and excellence.

Read Also
46th YMCA State-Level Athletic Meet 2023: Gagan Amin, Krrish Singh Impress With New Records
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Heavy Security In Mumbai's Bandra (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: State Records 45.53% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Gadchiroli...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: State Records 45.53% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM, Gadchiroli...

MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...

MP Man Fires Gun Shots In Air After Purchasing Thar ROXX; Netizens Tag Police, Anand Mahindra...

Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician...

Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician...

Maharashtra-Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Boycott TV Debates, Claims Report

Maharashtra-Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Congress Likely To Boycott TV Debates, Claims Report