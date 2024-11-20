Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet: Hockey Olympian Vandana Katariya to Inaugurate Event On Thursday

Padmashree, Arjuna Awardee, and ace Olympic field hockey player, Vandana Katariya will be the Chief Guest at the Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet |

The Bombay YMCA is all set to host the 47th edition of its prestigious Open State Level Annual Athletic Meet from November 21, 2024, to November 24 at the iconic Mumbai University Pavilion, Marine Lines. The event promises to be a grand celebration of athleticism and sportsmanship, attracting over 3,100 participants from across Maharashtra.

This year’s meet is significant as it is part of the Bombay YMCA’s 150th-anniversary celebrations, marking a century and a half of dedicated service to youth development and community engagement.

The opening ceremony on November 21, 2024, will witness the presence of Vandana Katariya, Padmashree, Arjuna Awardee, and ace Olympic field hockey player, as the Chief Guest, who will officially inaugurate the event.

The athletic meet will feature many track and field events, including sprints, relays, jumps, throws, and more, catering to athletes of various age groups. Participants include students from schools, colleges, sports academies, and independent entrants, reflecting the event's popularity and its role in nurturing budding talent.

"The Annual Athletic Meet is a platform where talent and perseverance converge. As part of our 150th anniversary celebrations, we are determined to make this year’s event truly memorable, fostering a deeper sense of sportsmanship and community," General Secretary Austin Kunder, said.

Noel Ammanna, President of Bombay YMCA, emphasized the importance of the meet, stating, “This 47th State Level Open Annual Athletic Meet reflects Bombay YMCA’s commitment to empowering youth and nurturing their talent. It provides a platform to prepare our Indian athletes to compete at the international level.”

This athletic meet organised by the Physical Education Department, Bombay YMCA promises to bring together the best of Maharashtra’s sporting talent and foster a spirit of unity and excellence.