Bombay YMCA athletic meet: Riday Jana sprints to double golds

Mumbai: Riday Jana of Sprinters Sports Club won both the men’s 100 and 200 metres gold in the 45th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet 2023, organised under the auspices of the MCDAAA by the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department, at the Mumbai University Pavilion tracks, Marine Lines.

Riday Jana dominates

Jana dominated the short sprint finishing in a time of 11.12 secs to take the gold medal. His teammate Babasaheb Mandlik took the silver coming home a close second in 11.24 secs, while Yash Patil (Ravi Athletics Group) grabbed the bronze in 11.31 secs.

Earlier, Jana had won the 200 metres gold crossing the line in 22.36 secs followed by Mandlik who had to settle for silver in 22.61 secs, while the bronze was picked up by Omkar Dalvi of Gupta Sports Academy in 22.72 secs.

Parzan Nariman (Corvuss American Academy) won the boys’ under-18 gold clocking a time of 22.31 secs finishing marginally ahead of arch-rival Harsh Raut (TMCPY) wjo claimed the silver in 22.34 secs. Harsh Thakur (Ravi Athletics Group) won the bronze in 22.86 secs.

In the 100 metres dash, Raut dominated the race finishing in an impressive time of 10.84 secs and pushed Nariman to second position while Thakur won his second bronze medal in the sprint events.

Nidhi Singh emerge best athlete

Meanwhile, Nidhi Singh of TMCPY won the Y.A. Gole Award for Best Athlete — Women, and the individual award as the Best Women Athlete of the meet. Riday Jana (Sprinters Sports Club) bagged the Y.A. Gole Award for Best Athlete – Men and also the Individual award for the Best Men Athlete.

Results: Girls’ U-16 800M: 1. Vaidehi Kudu (Athletics Group, Palghar) - 2:33.8 secs, 2. Prisha Kadam (Pro Athletes Academy) - 2:43.7 secs, 3. Jhnhavi Dhami (Somiya Sports Club) - 2:45.1 secs.

Boys’ U-16 800M: 1. Vidit Shetty (Pro Athletes Academy) - 2:05.73 secs, 2. Thanish Gaddam (Pro Athletes Academy) - 2:12.15 secs, 3. Prashant Sarang (Pawan Sports Foundation) - 2:13.53 secs.

Men 800M: 1. Nivas Mote (Navi Mumbai Sports Association) - 2:02.16 secs, 2. Gagan Amin (Pro Athletes Academy) - 2:02.73 secs, 3. Abhishek Borhade (TMCPY) - 2:04.34 secs.

Men 200M: 1. Riday Jana (Sprinters Sports Club) - 22.36 secs, 2. Babasaheb Mandlik (Sprinters Sports Club) - 22.61 secs, 3. Omkar Dalvi (Gupta Sports Academy) - 22.72 secs.

Men 100M: 1. Riday Jana (Sprinters Sports Club) - 11.12 secs, 2. Babasaheb Mandlik (Sprinter Sports Club) - 11.24 secs, 3. Yash Patil (Ravi Athletics Group) - 11.31 secs.

Awards:

Y.A. Gole Award for Best Athlete – Women: Nidhi Singh (TMCPY).

Y.A. Gole Award for Best Athlete – Men: Riday Jana (Sprinters Sports Club).

D.B. Puthran Memorial Trophy and Scholarship - Boys-16: Vignesh Nadar (Don Bosco Academy, Matunga).

D.B. Puthran Memorial Trophy and Scholarship - Girls U-16: Swanandi Sawant (Somiya Sports Aceademy).

Team Championship Women: Thane Municipal Corporation Pratikshan Yojna.

Team Championship Men: Fr. Agnel Gymkhana.