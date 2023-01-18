Mumbai: Nidhi Singh of TMCPY ((Thane Municipal Corporation Pratikshan Yojna) was in impressive form and bagged two gold medals, winning the Women’s 200 metres sprint and the 800 metres, on the opening day of the 45th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet 2023, organized under the auspices of the MCDAAA by the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department, at the Mumbai University Pavilion tracks, Marine Lines on Wednesday.

The energetic Nidhi, who is basically a one lap athlete, looked to have preserved sufficient energy as she produced a late dash in the final 10 metres to finish in a time of 24.6secs, marginally ahead of Sai Sawani of Fr. Agnel Gymkhana who had to settle for silver in 24.9 secs. Nidihi’s teammate Akanksha Gavade claimed the bronze in 25.8 secs.

Earlier, in the day Nidhi tested her endurance level and ran strongly to win the 2 lap race in a time of 2:26.269 secs. Sneha Micgal (Somaiya SA) clocked 2:37.061 secs to pick up the silver while the bronze went to Dukhande Oshin (Infinity SC) in 2:40.992 secs.

In the Girl’s Under-18 200 metres dash, Aliza Mulla of Fr. Angel Gymkhana easily claimed the gold medal in a time of 26.3 secs. Eekisha Bhadsavale (Pro Athletes Academy) came second in 27.1 secs followed by Shailja Jindal (Ravi Athletics Group) in 28.2 secs.

Results - Women 800M final: 1. Nidhi Singh (TMCPY) - 2:26.269 secs, 2. Sneha Micgal (Somaiya SA) - 2:37.061 secs, 3. Dukhande Oshin (Infinity SC) - 2:40.992 secs; 200M final: 1. Nidhi Singh (TMCPY) - 24.6 secs, 2. Sai Sawani (Fr. Angel Gymkhana) - 24.9 secs, 3. Akanksha Gavade (TMCPY) - 25.8 secs; Long Jump – final: 1. Sai Sawani (Fr. Angel Gymkhana) - 5.29 mts, 2. Shweta Thakur (Protrack Healthcare Services) - 5.10 mts, 3. Vaishnavi Pansare (Navi Mumbai SA) - 4.88 mts.

Girl’s Under-18 200M final: 1. Aliza Mulla (Fr. Angel Gymkhana) - 26.3 secs; 2. Eekisha Bhadsavale (Pro Athletes Academy) - 27.1 secs, 3. Shailja Jindal (Ravi Athletics Group) - 28.2 secs.

