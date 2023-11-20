46th YMCA State-Level Athletic Meet 2023: Gagan Amin, Krrish Singh Impress With New Records

Gagan Amin and Krrish Singh produced some impressive performance and in the process created new meet records in clinching the gold medals in the men’s 800 metres and boys’ under-18 400 metres on the fourth day of the of the 46th YMCA State-level Athletic Meet 2023, organized under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Athletics Association by the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department, at the Mumbai University Pavilion tracks, Marine Lines on Sunday morning.

In the two-lap race, Gagan of Pro Athletes Academy clocked a time of 1:56.63 seconds which was faster than Satheesh Narayan’s 2016 timing of 1:57.30 seconds. The silver went to Siddhesh Thorat (JSD Sports Foundation) who bettered the meet record finishing the race in 1:57.01 seconds, while Nivas Mote (N.M. Sa Club) 1:57.37 seconds claimed the bronze.

The upcoming talent Krrish who trains at the Fit Hour Sports Club finished the one-lap race in a quick time of 49.39 seconds to erase Aditya Kochale’s 2018 record of 52.20 seconds. Gleen Nazareth (Abhyudaya SA) took the silver in 49.48 seconds which was better than the previous record, while Ali Shaikh (TMCAPY) had to settle for the bronze having finished third in 51.09 seconds.

Meanwhile, Thanish Gaddam also enjoyed a rewarding day as he won the boys’ under-16 300 metres gold medal with a time of 36.95 seconds. Girik Bangera (TMCAPY) bagged the silver with a timing of 37.34 seconds and the bronze was collected by Rudra Kini (Athletics Group, Palghar) in 37.57 seconds.

Results - Boys’ under-16 – 300m: 1. Thanish Gaddam (Pro Athletes Academy) – 36.95secs, 2. Girik Bangera (TMCAPY) – 37.34, 3. Rudra Kini (Athletics Group, Palghar) – 37.57secs.

Boys’ under-18: 1. Krrish Singh (Fit Hour SC) – 49.39secs (NMR), 2. Gleen Nazareth (Abhyudaya SA) – 49.48secs (BMR), 3. Ali Shaikh (TMCAPY) – 51.09secs.

Men 800m: 1. Gagan Amin (Pro Athletes Academy) – 1:56.63secs (NMR), 2. Siddhesh Thorat (JSD Sports Foundation) – 1:57.01secs (BMR), 3. Nivas Mote (N.M. Sa Club) – 1:57.37secs.