YMCA State-Level Athletics Meet: Dhiraj Mishra Shatters 43-Year-Old Record

Dhiraj Mishra of Infinity Sports Club grabbed all the attention by breaking a 43-year-old record in winning the men's long jump gold medal on the second day of the 46th YMCA State-level Athletic Meet, organised under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Athletics Association by the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department, at the Mumbai University Pavilion tracks, Marine Lines on Friday.

Exhibiting a spring in his steps, Mishra leapt to a new meet record of 7.24 metres, which was better than the 1980 record of 7.08 metres which stood in the name of Leslie Louis, to finish in pole position. Prithvi Poojari (Vasai Athletics Club) was a distant second in 6.84m and Anoop Saroj (Priyadarshini SA) took the bronze with a jump of 6.81m.

Earlier, Sakshi Jadyal of Trackblazers Sports Academy set a scorching pace in winning the women’s 5000 metres gold in a record time of 17:36.53secs. Sakshi’s effort was over two minutes better than Geeta Irani’s 13-year-old mark of 19:48.00secs set in 2010. The silver medal was claimed by Aditi Patil (TMC Athletic) in 19:48.61secs and Monika Singh (Gupta SA) - 20:09.20secs picked the bronze.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Nadar of Don Bosco HS (Matunga) was also on a high and soared to the gold in the boys’ under-16 high jumping with a clearance of 1.88 metres improving his own mark of 1.80m created in the previous meet early this year. Darsheel Desai (New Bombay City School) and Aarush Powar (Somaiya SA) both clearing 1.60m finished second and third respectively.

Results

Men: Long jump: 1. Dhiraj Mishra (Infinity SC), 2. Prithvi Poojari (Vasai Athletics Club), 3. Anoop Saroj (Priyadarshini SA); Boys (U-12) - Long jump: 1. Ved Pujari (Children Academy), 2. Vihan Yadav (VPM Sports Club), 3. Parv Thakur (VPM Sports Club); Under-14: High jump: 1. Diyansh Joshi (Children Academy), 2. Devaj Parekh (Pro Athletes Academy), 3. Rikhav Gala (Children Academy); Under-16: High jump: 1. Vignesh Nadar (Don Bosco HS), NMR, 2. Darsheel Desai (New Bombay City School), 3. Aarush Powar (Somaiya SA);

Women (5000m): 1. Sakshi Jadyal (Trackblazers SA), *NMR*, 2. Aditi Patil (TMC Athletic), 3. Monika Singh (Gupta SA); Shot Put: 1. Hanshika Vasu (Sprinters SC), 2. Agarath Melkundi (Falcon SC), 3. Sagarika Yadav (Gupta SA)

Girls (Ur-14) 600m: 1. Riddhi Mane (Holy Cross SC), 2. Dhruvi Shetty (Little Angels HS), 3. Radhika Gavade (TMC Athletics); Under-16; Javelin throw: 1. Ananya Poojary (New Horizon Public School) 2. Vaishnavi Gopnar (Goenka & AET), 3. Shika Rao (Goenka & AET); Under-18: (800m): 1. Prisha Kadam (Pro Athletes Academy), 2. Manashvi Rane (Star Athletes United), 3. Dhwani Thakker (Pro Athletes Academy); Long jump: Gayatri Kasulla (Protrack Health Services), 2. Eva Manoj (Track & Field Master), 3. Saashui Jogani (JBCN International School)

