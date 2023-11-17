46th YMCA State Level Athletics: Impressive Riya Wins Two Gold, Swandi Picks One Gold And Silver

Riya Patil of Mumbai Port Trust Sports Club and Swandi Sawant of Somaiya Sports Academy grabbed the honours on opening day of the 46th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet 2023, organized under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Athletics Association by the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department, at the Mumbai University Pavilion, Marine Lines on Thursday.

The lanky Riya started by winning the women’s 800 metres gold in the morning and later in the afternoon sprinted to the 200 metres gold to clinch a grand double. The energetic Swandi claimed a gold medal, winning the girls’ under-16 80 metres hurdles after she had won a silver medal in the long jump.

In the two-lap race, Riya was in complete control and finished with a time of 2:20.79secs, ahead of Gayatri Shinde (Seven Stars SA) who claimed the silver in 2:23.13secs. Aditi Patil (TMC Athletic) took the bronze in 2:24.34secs. Later, in the 200 metres sprint Riya led from the gun and breasted the tape in 25.66secs followed by teammate Saroj Shetty in 26.14secs to pocket the silver. The bronze was won by Manjusha Shetty (Vasai Athletics Club) in 26.19secs.

In the girl’s under-16 long jump event, Shreestha Shetty of Thane Municipal Corporation Athletics leapt to a distance of 5.20m to pocket the gold medal. Swandi who best effort was 5.01m had to settle for the silver while Janai Patil (VPM Sports Club) – 4.79m took the bronze.

Later, in the 80 metres hurdles, Swandi smoothly skimmed over the hurdles and clocked an impressive time of 12.33 seconds to clinch the gold, while

Nidhi Murudkar and Kadambari Shinde, both of Goenka & Associates Educational Trust finished in second and third positions in 13.16secs and 13.35secs respectively.

Sahil Gedam (Infinity SC) bagged the men’s 110 metres gold finishing in a time of 15.22secs. Teammate Aayush Dinde won the silver in 16.26secs followed by Anoop Saroj (Priyadarshini Sports Academy) – won took the bronze in 16.56secs.

Results’ – Girls’ under-16 - shot put: 1. Gatha Kabir (VPM Sports Club) - 9.92m, 2. Gauri Singh (Lokhandwala Foundation) - 8.99m, 3. Anvesha Rahate (VPM Sports Club) - 8.81m.

Long jump: 1. Shreestha Shetty (TMC Athletics) – 5.20m, 2. Swandi Sawant (Somaiya SA) – 5.01m, 3. Janai Patil (VPM Sports Club) – 4.79m.

80m hurdles: 1. Swandi Sawant (Somaiya SA) - 12.33secs, 2. Nidhi Murudkar (Goenka & Associates Educational Trust) - 13.16secs, 3. Kadambari Shinde (Goenka & Associates Educational Trust) - 13.35secs.

Boys under-14 - Long jump: 1. Dhariya Suryarao (Thane Municipal Corporation Athletic) - 5.53m, 2. Rikhav Galande (Children Academy, Malad) - 5.39m, 3. Ronnak Kangjam (Goenka & Associates Educational Trust) - 5.28m.

Boys’ under-16 - Javelin throw: 1. Sanjay Ram (Heed India, Malad) - 43.95m, 2. Durgesh Singh (Lokhandwala Foundation) - 41.86m, 3. Pranav Danave (K.L. Ponda HS) - 40.45m.

80m hurdles: 1. Yash Haswani (JSD Sports Foundation) - 11.59secs, 2. Vivaan Jadhav (Tab Track & Beyond) - 11.83secs, 3. Darshan Thakare (Goenka & Associates Educational Trust) - 12.05secs.

Boys’ under-18 - 110 hurdles: 1. Rishabh Yadav (TMC Athletics) - 16.02secs, 2. Mitesh Harne (Youth Athletics Academy) - 18.91secs, 3. Ferdinand Fonseca (J.S. Performance) - 20.84secs.

Shot put: 1. Om Mulik (New Mumbai City School) - 12.55m, 2. Shahjahan Shaikh (J.S. Performance) - 11.90m, 3. Neel Kasar (Corvuss American Academy) - 11.70m.

Women - 800m: Riya Patil (Mumbai Port Trust) - 2:20.79sec, 2. Gayatri Shinde (Seven Stars SA) - 2:23.13secs, 3. Aditi Patil (TMC Athletic) - 2:24.34secs.

200m: 1.Riya Patil (Mumbai Port Trust) - 25.66secs, 2. Saroj Shetty (Mumbai Port Trust) - 26.14secs, 3. Manjusha Shetty (Vasai Athletics Club) - 26.19secs.

Long jump: 1. Shirpa Jayrajan (VPM Sports Club) - 5.30m, 2. Bhavisha Kothari (Protrack Health Services) - 5.11m, 3. Khushi Wable (Track Trotters, Mumbai) - 4.71m.

Men - 110 hurdles: 1. Sahil Gedam (Infinity SC) - 15.22secs, 2. Aayush Dinde (Infinity SC) - 16.26secs, 3. Anoop Saroj (Priyadarshini SA) - 16.56secs.

