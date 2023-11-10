10th Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon: India's Top Athletes for VVMCM

Continuing in its tradition of promoting India’s top sporting talent, multiple Asian Games medallist and ace athlete Parul Chaudhary will be the latest jewel to adorn the crown of the 11th Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon (VVMCM), to be held this year on December 10.

Gold medalist in the 5000m and silver medalist in the 3000m steeplechase at the recently concluded Asian Games in Gangzhou, Parul Chaudhary will grace the VVMC Marathon with her presence as Event Ambassador, which will see the country’s leading long distance runners vying for a piece of the Rs 54 lakh prize money purse, it was announced by the Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner of VVCMC, Anilkumar Pawar (IAS) at a press conference, here, on Tuesday.

Sharing the stage with Parul as ‘Face of the Event’ will be Rudranksh Patil from Thane, a member of the Asian Games gold medal winning team in the 10m Air Rifle event. The 19-year-old Rudranksh has also secured qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after wining gold in the 10m air rifle event at the ISSF World Shooting Championships in 2022.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon has once again attracted the country’s top long distance athletes. The Full Marathon will feature two time defending champion and course record holder (2:18) Mohit Rathore of UP, besides Aurangabad’s Dhanwant Prahlad, with a PB of 2:20. 38; Tirtha Pun from the Gorkha Regiment, Army, with a PB of 2:22, Rajasthan’s Hemant Singh, with a PB of 2:22.24 and Tribhuwan from the Kumaun Regiment, Ranikhet, who has a PB of 2:26.

The Half Marathon for women will feature Maharashtra’s Prajakta Godbo le, who has PB of 1:14.21, besides Rima Patel (Railways) , 2nd runner up in the Delhi Half Marathon (1:17.45) and Tamshi Singh (Ranikhet, Uttarakhand), winner of the World 10K, to name a few.

The Half Marathon elite field for men will be led by Armay’s Dharmender, who as aPB pf 1:03.54, Maharashtra’s Vivek More, PB of 1:06 and Anand Singh Rawat, who represented the country at the World Cross Country Championships in Feb 2023.

For the first time, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon has instituted an award for the Best Published photograph of the marathon. Cash Prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,00 and Rs. 5,000 will be awarded to the top three winners.

