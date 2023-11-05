Mumbai: Over 4000 participate in IIT Bombay Annual Half Marathon

Official

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay's (IITB) annual college sports fest, Aavhan, hosted country's first Carbon-Neutral Half Marathon, a running event organized that not only promoted fitness but also championed environmental sustainability.

Held within the magnificent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Powai, Mumbai, this annual marathon is organized by Fitizen India in association with IIT Bombay Sports Team Aavhan.

This year, the marathon witnessed the participation of over 4,000 people from different walks of life to come and spread their cognizance and sense of concern for a better society.

The 5th edition of the marathon was successfully organized on October 29th 2023 with its theme "India's First Marathon Towards Carbon Neutrality."

Here's a glimpse of how it went:

The organizers committed to using electric vehicles (EVs) exclusively for various logistical needs during the marathon | Official

The marathon witnessed the participation of over 4,000 people | Official

The Aavhan team took a significant step by recycling all plastic used during the run | Official

The marathon resulted in a significant reduction of over 20 tonnes of CO2 emissions. |

