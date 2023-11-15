 Table Tennis Triumph: Arnav Kanavar, Divyanshi Bhowmick Seize Victory In Grand Finale Spectacle
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTable Tennis Triumph: Arnav Kanavar, Divyanshi Bhowmick Seize Victory In Grand Finale Spectacle

Table Tennis Triumph: Arnav Kanavar, Divyanshi Bhowmick Seize Victory In Grand Finale Spectacle

Meanwhile, schoolgirl sensation Divyanshi Bhowmick, a 13-year-old prodigy ranked No. 2 in India for her age group, stole the spotlight.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Table Tennis Triumph: Arnav Kanavar, Divyanshi Bhowmick Seize Victory In Grand Finale Spectacle |

Mumbai: On the grand finale of the JVPGC -TSTTA-5-Star Mumbai Suburban District Table Tennis Championships at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana, the script flipped upside down. Arnav Kanavar dominated an off-color Sagar Kasture, securing a 11-7, 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-4 victory in the men's singles title race. Meanwhile, schoolgirl sensation Divyanshi Bhowmick, a 13-year-old prodigy ranked No. 2 in India for her age group, stole the spotlight.

In an intense women's singles final, Divyanshi faced a 0-2 deficit against favourite Ananya Chande. Undeterred, she fought back to level the score at 2-all, setting the stage for a thrilling decider. The match reached its peak, and Divyanshi emerged victorious with a narrow 4-3 triumph, reminiscent of her semi final clash against Risha Michandani.

Divyanshi's prowess extended beyond the women's singles category

Divyanshi's prowess extended beyond the women's singles category. She clinched titles in the youth girls (U-19), junior girls (U-17), and under-15 girls finals, making it a remarkable feat. Her dominance in the under-17 and under-15 categories saw her secure straight-game victories over her opponents, showcasing her exceptional talent on the table.

The day concluded with Arnav Kanavar and Divyanshi Bhowmick standing tall as the new champions, toppling the odds and etching their names in the annals of table tennis history at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana.

Results (all finals)

Men: Arnav Karnavar bt (1)- Sagar Kasture 4-1 ( 11-7, 11-7, 12-10, 7-11, 11-4); Boys (U-19): Sagar Kasture bt Dhruv Shah 4-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9); Under-17: Dhruv Shah bt (1)- Vineet Deepak 11-7, 11-9, 13-11; Under-15: Vivaan Thakkar bt Vivek Rohera 3-2 ( 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10)

Women: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Ananya Chande 4-3 (5-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9); Girls (U-19): Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Risha Mirchandani 4-3 (7-11, 11-2, 11-3, 12-14, 11-5, 12-14, 11-3); Under-17: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Sana D’Souza 11-7, 11-6, 11-5); Under-15: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Niva Chaughule 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-2).

Read Also
Malabar Hill Club Five-Star MCDTTA Table Tennis Championship: Parthav Kelkar And SenhoraD'Souza...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: David Beckham Feels 'Lucky To Witness History' As Virat Kohli Scores...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Promotes Equality & Empowerment For...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham Promotes Equality & Empowerment For...

'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan On Babar Azam's Resignation As Pakistan Captain

'Aap Dilo Ke Kaptaan Ho': Muhammad Rizwan On Babar Azam's Resignation As Pakistan Captain

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Testament To His Enduring Dedication And Exceptional Talent', PM...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: 'Testament To His Enduring Dedication And Exceptional Talent', PM...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...

IND vs NZ, CWC 2023 Semi-Final: Anushka Sharma Jumps Up In Joy As Virat Kohli Scores World Record...