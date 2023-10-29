'You Are A Teacher To Us All': Anand Mahindra In Awe Of Sheetal Devi, Offers Customised Car To Para Athlete

Anand Mahindra has heaped praise on Sheetal Devi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has heaped praise on Sheetal Devi for becoming the first Indian woman to bag 2 gold medals in a single edition of Para Asian Games, having achieved the feat on October 27th (Friday) in an individual compound event. Mahindra took to his official handle on X and promised to never complain about any of his problems, keeping in mind Sheetal's struggles.

Sheetal, armless, was reportedly discovered at a military camp from a remote part of Kashmir, holds her bow with her foot to fire the arrow. In July, the 16-year-old also became the first armless woman to clinch Para World Archery Championships medal by defeating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah 144-142.

She also won a gold in the compound mixed team and double sliver's event. Meanwhile, Mahindra took to his official handle on X and offered a car from any range from their side. He wrote:

"I will never,EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use."

Para-Archers including Sheetal Devi honoured in Jammu & Kashmir

Para-archers Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi and Sarita were groomed at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Sports Complex here have once again created history and made the country and Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) proud by winning five medals at Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in different categories of Archery events, according to a press release from Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Rakesh and Sheetal Devi put up a good fight in the high-intensity encounter against home favourite China and won the gold medal in the compound mixed team. Besides, Rakesh Kumar secured a brilliant silver medal in the Men's Individual Compound Archery event in a closely fought contest against Iran and also alongwith Suraj Singh clinched silver medal in the Men's Doubles Compound Open event.

The phenomenal Shrine Para archer, Sheetal Devi delivered a scintillating performance by clinching the coveted gold medal in the Women's Individual Compound Open event defeating Singapore in a nail-biting competition.

(With inputs from ANI)