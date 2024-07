Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open All India Squash Tournament: Rohan Kejriwal Upsets Swarit Patil to Storm Into Quarterfinals

Rohan Kejriwal seeded 9/16th produced an outstanding performance to record an upset win against the higher-ranked state mate Swarit Patil seeded 5/8th in a boys’ under-15 pre-quarter-final match of the Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open All India Squash Tournament 2024, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Parfums and co-sponsored by Indian Oil, and played at the Gymkhana’s courts, on Monday. The Bombay Gymkhana member played with loads of determination to script a well-deserved 11-6, 16-14, and 11-4 victory to move into the last eight.

In a women’s pre-quarter-final match, top seed Anjali Semwal of Maharashtra staved off a spirited challenge from Rudra Singh also from Maharashtra registering an 11-7, 12-10, 6-11, and 11-7 victory.

On an adjacent court, unseeded Bijali Darvada defeated 5/8-seed Mehak Gupta 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 in another all-Maharashtra Women’s encounter.

However, Bijali’s younger brother Ram Mahadu Darvada crashed out as he went down fighting to Bombay Gymkhana member and fancied Siddhant Rewari in a boys’ under-19 last 16 match. The 18-year-old top-seeded Siddhant from Maharashtra encountered a stiff challenge from state mate 17-year-old unseeded Ram and had to fight for every point before grinding out an 11-8, 11-5, and 11-8 win in a thrilling contest.

Second seed Kushal Vir Singh of Chandigarh had things his way and easily defeated Maharashtra’s Krish Kalkutki 11-1, 11-3, and 11-4 to join Siddhant in the quarters.

In boys’ under-17 matches, top seed Darshil Parasrampuria of Tamil Nadu dropped the first game but bounced back to win the next three games against Maharashtra’s Rachit Shah to record an 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, and 11-5 win and advance to the quarters.

Second seed Ishaan Dabke prevailed over compatriot Ramesh Datta Shingava by game scores of 11-8, 11-3, and 11-7 in another last-16 match.

Results - Girls’ U-11 (pre-quarters): 1-Isha Shelke (MH) bt Aarna Rao (MH) 11-5, 11-3, 11-4; 3/ 4-Arunima Chaubey (KA) bt Samayra Jain (MH) 11-8, 11-5, 11-3; 3 /4-Jerusha Jebindran bt Aditi Singh (MH) 11-1, 11-4, 11-8; 2-Riyaa Dalal (MH) bt Sameeksha Sugumar (KA) 11-0, 11-5, 11-3.

Boys’ U-11 (pre-quarters): 1-Vihaan Chandhok (DL) bt Aarush Sanghvi (MH) 11-5, 11-1, 11-2; 3/ 4-Veer Shringi (RJ) Vishrut Arora (MH) 11-4, 11-3, 11-3; 3/ 4-Krishiv Mittal (MH) bt Vedant Shinde (MH) 11-6, 11-6, 11-4; 2-Tilakvir Kapoor (MH) bt Rahul Shingava (MH) 11-4, 11-0, 11-3.

Boys’ under-15 (pre-quarters): 2- Shreyansh Jha (MH) bt Samvir Sujan (MH) 11-1, 11-2, 11-2; Agastya Rajput (MH) bt Mithun Mahadu Darvada(MH) 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3; Pradeepsingh Rathore (KA) bt Kamlesh Dama Dore(MH) 11-4, 11-7, 11-9; 3/ 4-Dhruv Bopana (TN) bt Arnav Sharma (GA) 11-3 11-3, 11-3; 3/4-Aryaman Singh (KA) bt Ayaan Dalal (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 11-9; Rohan Kejriwal (MH) bt Swarit Patil (MH) 11-6, 16-14, 11-4.

Boys’ U-17 (pre-quarters): 1-Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) bt Rachit Shah (MH) 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; 3/ 4-Varun Shah (MH) bt Jyotirmay Bhadech (MH) 11-7, 11-2, 11-4; 3/ 4-Arjun Ramdas (KA) bt Hriday Rajani (MH) 12-10, 11-1, 11-8; 2-Ishaan Dabke (MH) bt Ramesh Datta Shingava (MH) 11-8, 11-3, 11-7.

Boys’ U-19 (pre-quarters): 1-Siddhant Rewari (MH) bt Ram Mahadu Darvada (MH) 11-8, 11-5, 11-8; 3/ 4-Vivaan Bhatia (MH )bt Ravi Lachka (MH) 11-6, 11-5, 11-7; 3/ 4-Aditya Chandani (MH) bt Ashu S. (CH) 11-1, 11-6, 11-9; 2-Kushal Vir Singh (CH) bt Krish Kalkutki (MH) 11-1, 11-3, 11-4.

Women (pre-quarters): 1-Anjali Semwal (MH) bt Rudra Singh (MH) 11-7, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7; Reiva Nimbalkar (MH) bt Khushi Puranik (DL) 11-5, 11-3, 11-6; Sachika Ingale (UP) bt Mahak Talati (MP) 11-1, 11-0, 11-3; 3/ 4-Aradhya Porwal (DL) bt Subhadra Nair (KL) 11-2, 11-0, 11-1. Bijali Darvada (MH) bt Mehak Gupta (MH) 11-3, 11-6, 11-3; 2-Sunita Patel (MH) bt Eesha Shrivastava (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 11-3.