 Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament From July 20
Bombay Gymkhana is organizing this tournament under the aegis of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and Maharashtra Squash Rackets Association (MSRA).

Updated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
 Leading Indian players have confirmed their participation in the Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2024, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Prfums, is scheduled to commence at the Gymkhana’s air-conditioned squash courts, on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament is one of India’s oldest and premier events in the squash calendar. A total of 533 players will be seen in action during this tournament, which consists of 12 events. Besides the men’s and women’s draws, competition will also be conducted for boys and girls in the Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 categories.

A total, of 107 contenders, will be competing, for the top honours in the men’s draw, while 22 participants will be seen fighting for the women’s crown.





