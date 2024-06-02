Mumbai Football League 2023-2024: Bombay Gymkhana Record Easy 3-0 Win vs FC Mumbaikars

Bombay Gymkhana Sports Club produced a strong second half performance and charged past FC Mumbaikars Sports Club by a clear 3-0 scoreline in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday evening.

FC Mumbaikars put up a determined first half showing against the Bombay Gymkhana and the first half finished in a goalless draw. Bombay Gymkhana returned a transformed side and started to call the shots and they broke the deadlock in the seventh minute on resumption with Sohrab Mehta firing home the first goal.

Later, Bombay Gymkhana's substitutes Johann Duckworth doubled the lead in the 70th minute before young talent Agastya Raichand pumped in the third goal in the third minute of additional time to sign-off in style.

Meanwhile, Vedant Gautamal notched up a fine hat-trick to steer Somaiya FC Under-21 to a fluent 6-0 win against Dadar XI FC in a Second Division encounter. Gautamal’s teammates Bhavesh Shirodkar struck a brace of goals and Mayank Bhandari chipped in with one to round-off the winning margin.

Results – Second Div: Somaiya FC Under-21 6 (Vedant Gautamal 3, Bhavesh Shirodkar 2, Mayank Bhandari) beat Dadar XI FC 0.

Los Galacticos FC 6 (Moin Roowala 2, Dhruv Bhadricha, Richard Abraham, Prathamesh Tavanoji, Seifer Mascarenhas) beat Ruffians FC 0.

Lemon Break SC 2 (Robin Joseph, Murahari Raj Shekhar) beat Strangerz FC 0.

Youngstar FC 4 (Pravin Yadav 2, Irfan Shaikh 2) beat Footie First FC 1 (Akbar Khan).

First Div: Bombay Gymkhana SC 3 (Sohrab Mehta, Johann Duckworth, Agastya Raichand) beat FC Mumbaikars SC 0.