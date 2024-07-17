47th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2024: Mumbai’s Veer Chotrani And Anjali Semwal Are Top Seeded At The Event

Mumbai’s Veer Chotrani and Anjali Semwal are the top-seeded players in the men’s and women’s draws respectively in the Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament 2024, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz Parfums, is scheduled to commence at the Gymkhana’s air-conditioned squash courts, on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Rahul Baitha is seeded second while Mahesh Mangaonkar and Om Semwal are the men’s joint third and fourth seeds in the men’s event. In the women’s competition, the second seed is Sunita Patel while the joint third-fourth seeds are Aradhya Porwal and Rani Gupta.

Siddhant Rewari is the boys’ under-19 top seed while Reiva Nimbalkar is the girls’ under-19 number one seed.

Seeding list - Men: 1. Veer Chotrani, 2. Rahul Baitha, 3/ 4. Mahesh Mangaonkar & Om Semwal.

Women: 1. Anjali Semwal, 2. Sunita Patel, 3/ 4. Aradhya Porwal & Rani Gupta.

Boys U-19: 1. Siddhant Rewari, 2. Kushal Vir Singh, 3/ 4. Aditya Chandani & Vivaan Bhatia.

Girls U-19: 1. Reiva Nimbalkar, 2. Aryaa Dwivedi, 3/ 4. Durga Hiru Paradhi & Harshini Pandey

Boys U-17: 1. Darshil Parasrampuria, 2. Ishaan Dabke, 3/ 4. Arjun Ramdas & Varun Shah.

Girls U-17: 1. Rudra Singh, 2. Karina Phipps, 3/ 4. Vyomika Khandelwal & Eesha Shrivastava.