Saurav Ghosal Advocates For Squash In Indian Schools

India’s number one squash player, Saurav Ghosal, has called for the introduction of the sport in schools to “create a huge ecosystem” and the recruitment of experts from abroad to train the country’s coaches.

“Squash should be introduced in the schools, it’s a great workout within a rather short span of time. Squash in schools would be great as the kids would be involved, the parents would be involved, and it would create a huge ecosystem for squash,” Ghosal said on Wednesday.

The first player from the country to win a singles medal at the Commonwealth Games, 37-year-old Ghosal, said that the level today is higher compared to when he started and that India is very competitive on the world stage.

“I started squash more than 25 years ago, the level now is a lot higher and we are extremely competitive on the world stage. The next step is to conquer and dominate at global level,” Ghosal said during the merchandise unveiling ceremony of the upcoming Delhi Marathon.

“Some of the things that we need to look at is increasing the player base and also improve the quality of the players.

“On the higher performance side we should bring in high-quality coaches (from abroad) so that Indian coaches can learn from them and we can make it sustainable.” Ghosal said the people he played alongside for the last many years formed the golden generation of Indian squash and urged his compatriots to remain involved with the sport after retirement.

The veteran also expressed delight at squash being included in the Los Angeles Olympics.

Joshna Chinappa

Joshna Chinappa, one of the flagbearers of women’s squash in India along with Dipika Pallikal, said that she is honoured to be chosen for the Padma Shri.

“I feel honoured to be chosen for the Padma Shri by the central government. I think it has come at the right time and I am very happy that my efforts have been recognised,” she said.

Chinappa felt that public adulation and government recognition for sports in the country have increased.

“There have been several players -- wrestlers, badminton players and the athletes... the way they have become world champions, medallists at the Olympics, I think there is a lot of recognition for athletes from other sports (besides cricket).” She said that squash has been “a big source” of medals for India in the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in the last 15 years and the sport has a bright future.

Chinappa said that players like Ghosal and Pallikal have laid a very good foundation for squash in India.