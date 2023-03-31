'Agar tumhari g***d mein dum hai...': BJP MLA Raja Singh stops Ram Navami procession in front of Hyderabad mosque to deliver hate speech - WATCH

Suspended Hyderabad BJP MLA, T Raja Singh has made controversial comments regarding the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra" and Muslim voting rights on Thursday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Singh can be heard saying that India should become a Hindu Rashtra, where only Hindus can vote and hold positions of power. He also suggested that Muslims should not have voting rights unless they acknowledge Hindu gods and goddesses.

In the beginning of the video, Singh can be heard asking the driver of the truck to stop in front of the mosque. After stopping the procession in front the mosque, Singh starts delivering a speech that is full of abuse and is provocative.

In his speech, he mentions the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, and he also talks about building new temples in Mathura and Kashi. He also challenged the Muslim community and said, "Mein Hindu hu, Hindu ki baat karunga, Agar tumhari g***d mein dum hai toh who 2 kutte ka jaake muh bandh karo. Usne humare Ram Charan ko gali di toh humne kaha that ussey rokho, lekin tumne uss ha**** ko police protection diya. Humne Hindutva ki baat ki toh hume jail mein daal diya. Mera naam Raja Singh mein kisike baap se nahi darta." (If you have guts go and ask those two dogs, I am not scared of anyone, my name is Raja Singh). The comments appeared to be an indirect attack on the Owaisi brothers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

These comments have sparked outrage among various political leaders and members of the Muslim community, who have called for strict action against Singh. The BJP has suspended him from the party for six years due to his controversial statements.

Read Also Mumbai: FIR against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh over hate speech

Previous controversies of T Raja

Singh is no stranger to controversy, having previously made derogatory comments about Muslims and other minority communities. However, his latest remarks have attracted widespread condemnation, with many calling for criminal charges to be filed against him.

Read Also T Raja Singh hate speech row: Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid pass off peacefully

Idea of Hindu Rashtra

The idea of a "Hindu Rashtra" has been a topic of debate in India for many years, with some groups advocating for a Hindu-majority country, while others argue for a more secular and inclusive society. Singh's comments have once again reignited this debate, highlighting the deep divisions within Indian society.

Overall, Singh's comments have been widely condemned, and it remains to be seen what further action will be taken against him. However, his remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of promoting tolerance and inclusivity in a diverse society like India.