 Mumbai: FIR against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh over hate speech
An FIR has been registered under IPC section 153A 1(a).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
T Raja Singh | ANI

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his hate speech during a public meeting in Mumbai on January 29.

Earlier, Singh was booked for allegedly making inflammatory remarks against Muslims during an event in Maharashtra.

The FIR was registered in Ahmednagar district on the basis of a complaint filed by some locals.

At the March 10 event, Singh made derogatory remarks about Muslims and claimed that India will be declared a Hindu nation by 2026. A video of his speech went viral on social media.

article-image

