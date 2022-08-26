T Raja Singh hate speech row: Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid pass off peacefully

Devotees come out of Makkah Masjid after offering Friday prayers, in Hyderabad. | ANI

No protests were witnessed at localities close to the Charminar here and the Friday prayers near the historic Mecca Masjid also passed off peacefully, police said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said he is thankful to all as peace prevailed in the city and people understood whatever action the police took.

"I want to say some people are posting videos. They are causing immense trouble in the peace process. I want to caution those people not to indulge in such things. We have already identified such people and we are going to file cases against them," he told reporters.

He said though there was no official instruction on the closing timings of shops and establishments in some parts which witnessed protests, the department would review the situation and take a call on it.

Some parts of the city saw protests during the last few days following a row over the alleged hate speech by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh and objectionable slogans allegedly being raised.

Additional forces were deployed this afternoon, they said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the protests were a result of the alleged hate speech by Singh.

In a tweet, Owaisi on Thursday said the police had picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area a day earlier and on his representation were released later.

Raja Singh was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he got bail in a case related to making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.