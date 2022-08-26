e-Paper Get App

T Raja Singh hate speech row: Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid pass off peacefully

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said he is thankful to all as peace prevailed in the city and people understood whatever action the police took.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Devotees come out of Makkah Masjid after offering Friday prayers, in Hyderabad. | ANI

No protests were witnessed at localities close to the Charminar here and the Friday prayers near the historic Mecca Masjid also passed off peacefully, police said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said he is thankful to all as peace prevailed in the city and people understood whatever action the police took.

"I want to say some people are posting videos. They are causing immense trouble in the peace process. I want to caution those people not to indulge in such things. We have already identified such people and we are going to file cases against them," he told reporters.

He said though there was no official instruction on the closing timings of shops and establishments in some parts which witnessed protests, the department would review the situation and take a call on it.

Some parts of the city saw protests during the last few days following a row over the alleged hate speech by suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh and objectionable slogans allegedly being raised.

Additional forces were deployed this afternoon, they said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the protests were a result of the alleged hate speech by Singh.

In a tweet, Owaisi on Thursday said the police had picked up 90 people from the Shah Ali Banda area a day earlier and on his representation were released later.

Raja Singh was arrested under the Preventive Detention Act, days after he got bail in a case related to making controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaT Raja Singh hate speech row: Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid pass off peacefully

RECENT STORIES

'Virat Kohli wants to win matches for India': KL Rahul on struggling star batsman ahead of Asia Cup...

'Virat Kohli wants to win matches for India': KL Rahul on struggling star batsman ahead of Asia Cup...

Navi Mumbai: Two held in Vashi for hit-and-run which killed one elderly

Navi Mumbai: Two held in Vashi for hit-and-run which killed one elderly

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for copying COVID-19 vaccine tech

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech for copying COVID-19 vaccine tech

Congress party is required to fight Narendra Modi, his fascist tendencies, says ex-Maharashtra CM...

Congress party is required to fight Narendra Modi, his fascist tendencies, says ex-Maharashtra CM...

Mumbai updates: No mega block in Western Railway, block on harbour, transharbour lines of Central...

Mumbai updates: No mega block in Western Railway, block on harbour, transharbour lines of Central...