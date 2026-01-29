 ₹32,500 Challan Issued After YouTuber Khushi Saxena’s Dangerous Audi Reel Goes Viral In Auraiya
₹32,500 Challan Issued After YouTuber Khushi Saxena’s Dangerous Audi Reel Goes Viral In Auraiya

A viral video of YouTuber Khushi Saxena allegedly staging a dangerous driving reel on a highway in Auraiya has led to a Rs 32,500 challan against the Audi car involved. Authorities have ordered a probe into traffic violations. Officials said strict action will follow, reiterating that no one is above the law.

Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
A viral video showing a dangerous driving stunt on a national highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya has led to traffic authorities issuing a challan of Rs 32,500 against the owner of an Audi car. The video features YouTuber Khushi Saxena allegedly sitting on the passenger seat while “driving” the car, as a youth seated on the driver’s seat recorded the reel. The vehicle was seen speeding at around 90 kmph with loud music playing in the background.

After the video surfaced on social media, the Circle Officer ordered a probe and the Regional Transport Office initiated action. ARTO Nanak Chand confirmed that a challan of Rs 32,500 has been issued for violation of traffic rules. He clarified that the department was not aware of the girl’s identity and that neither the District Magistrate nor the Superintendent of Police personally knew her.

Khushi Saxena, who has over eight lakh followers on Instagram, had recently been seen at a road safety awareness event alongside the DM and SP, where she had taken photographs and shared them online. Officials said she may have been allowed to attend the programme due to her social media reach, but denied any formal association.

The Audi car involved in the incident bears a Lucknow registration, with “Lucknow High Court” written on its number plate. Police are also verifying when the video was shot and examining the role of those present in the vehicle.

CO Traffic Puneet Mishra said the matter has been taken seriously and strict action will be taken after investigation, adding that no one is above traffic laws.

