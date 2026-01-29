Arijit Singh Likely To Launch Political Party: Will He Contest West Bengal Assembly Polls?

Arijit Singh | File Photo

Murshidabad: Arijit Singh recently shocked his fans after announcing his retirement from playback singing. Reportedly, Singh has taken a break from singing to start his political career.

The 38-year-old is considering launching a political party and is also considering contesting polls. However, he might first consider fighting elections at a grassroots level before launching his political party. He is also unlikely to be a part of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, according to NDTV.

Singh, who hails from Jiaganj, Murshidabad in West Bengal, has not yet issued any official statement regarding his entry into the world of politics.

Singh announced his retirement as a playback singer after a 15-year-long career in the music industry. On Tuesday, the singer shared a note on social media stating that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist. However, Arijit clarified that he will complete his pending commitments and fans can still expect a few releases in 2026.

While fans were left confused about the sudden reason behind such a dramatic decision, Arijit, in a post on his private X (formerly Twitter) account, explained that he gets “bored” quickly and now wishes to explore other forms of music to live.

“There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage. One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, thats why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live,” he said.