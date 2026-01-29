Video: Narrow Escape For Tourists As Bus Skids Near Parvati River In Kullu

A major road accident was narrowly averted in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Thursday when a private bus carrying tourists skidded out of control on the Bhuntar–Manikaran road near Channikhod. The bus veered towards a gorge but fortunately came to a halt at the roadside, preventing a potentially fatal fall into the Parvati river flowing below.

At the time of the incident, the bus was carrying a large number of tourists. Eyewitnesses said panic broke out among passengers as the vehicle lost control, triggering screams and chaos inside the bus. However, local residents responded swiftly and helped passengers safely alight from the vehicle. Their timely assistance prevented injuries and ensured that all occupants were brought to safety.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the bus tilted precariously, with its left side hanging over the edge of the road and dangerously close to a steep drop-off.

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and assessed the situation. Officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to locals, several roads in the district, including the Bhuntar–Manikaran stretch, have become increasingly slippery due to frost formation in recent days. Poor road conditions have further compounded the risk for drivers, especially during early morning and evening hours, when visibility and grip are reduced.

Residents and tourists have urged the administration to strengthen road safety measures by installing warning signs, crash barriers and ensuring regular maintenance of vulnerable stretches. Authorities have advised commuters to drive cautiously during adverse weather and maintain safe speeds.