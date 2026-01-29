'Romantic Moment Bigaad Diya': Panjit Ji Stops Bride & Groom From Kissing At Their Wedding; Internet Sparks Debate

Weddings are usually remembered for their emotional and joyous moments, but a recent viral clip has ignited a heated discussion online after a priest interrupted a couple’s romantic gesture during their ceremony. The incident, which unfolded in front of guests and cameras, has divided social media users over tradition versus personal expression.

Groom’s surprise proposal creates fairytale moment

The now-viral Instagram video, shared by the bride herself, captures a cinematic scene as she walks down the aisle toward her groom. Instead of waiting at the altar, the groom chooses a romantic approach, dropping to one knee and presenting her with a bouquet of flowers. The heartfelt gesture leaves the bride visibly emotional, and the couple embraces warmly.

As emotions peak, the groom plants a gentle kiss on her cheek, drawing applause and smiles from the gathered guests. However, the tender moment is short-lived.

Priest steps in, cameras asked to stop recording

Just seconds later, the priest conducting the ceremony intervenes, physically separating the couple and positioning himself between them. Clearly uncomfortable with the public display of affection before the official wedding rites, he gestures angrily toward the cameras, asking them to stop filming.

The clip ends abruptly, but not before triggering widespread reactions online. The bride captioned the video humorously as a “Kabab Mein Haddi moment,” referring to an unwanted interruption. Since then, the footage has been widely circulated, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Internet divided over tradition vs modern romance

While some users supported the priest, arguing that religious rituals deserve respect and discipline, others criticised the interruption, calling it unnecessary and outdated. Many felt the couple’s affectionate exchange was harmless and added warmth to the ceremony. The incident has reopened discussions on how modern expressions of love often clash with traditional wedding customs.

As wedding clips continue to dominate social media feeds, they reflect not only romance but also ongoing debates about tradition, expression, and modern values.