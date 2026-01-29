 Police Personnel In Karnataka To Get Leave On Birthdays & Anniversaries
Karnataka DGP M A Saleem has announced special casual leave for police personnel on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries. The move aims to recognise the demanding nature of police work and support better work-life balance. The order has been circulated statewide and is expected to boost morale and improve job satisfaction.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Representative image | PTI

In a move aimed at boosting morale and supporting employee well-being, Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) M A Saleem has announced special casual leave for police personnel on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries. The decision has been welcomed across the force as a progressive step toward improving work-life balance.

An official order issued by the DGP states that police officers and staff will now be eligible to avail casual leave on these important personal occasions. The initiative is intended to recognise the demanding nature of police service, where personnel often work long hours under high-pressure conditions, frequently missing family events and personal milestones.

Senior officials said the decision reflects the department’s acknowledgment of the mental and emotional strain faced by police personnel. By allowing time off on special days, the leadership hopes to reduce stress, enhance motivation and foster a more supportive work environment.

The order clarifies that the benefit will be granted within existing casual leave provisions and does not require the creation of a new leave category. Instructions have been circulated to all police units across the state to ensure smooth implementation of the policy.

Officials believe the initiative will not only improve morale but also contribute to better job satisfaction and productivity within the force. The step is being seen as part of a broader effort to prioritise the welfare of police personnel and promote a healthier balance between professional duties and personal life.

