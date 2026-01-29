 Journalist Palki Sharma Part Ways With Firstpost, Likely To Start Own Venture: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJournalist Palki Sharma Part Ways With Firstpost, Likely To Start Own Venture: Report

Journalist Palki Sharma Part Ways With Firstpost, Likely To Start Own Venture: Report

Palki Sharma has quit Firstpost after resigning as Managing Editor, according to Exchange4Media. Reports suggest she plans to launch her own platform. Network18 informed staff internally about her exit. Sharma is credited with shaping Firstpost’s editorial direction and flagship show Vantage. Her departure marks a significant leadership change for the digital news outlet this year.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

News anchor Palki Sharma has quit Firstpost after resigning as the Managing Editor of the news portal, according to a report by Exchange4Media. The report suggests that she will start her own platform.

As per report, Network18 Chief Content Officer Santosh Menon shared the development with employees through an internal communication.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share an important leadership update at Firstpost. After a remarkable tenure as Managing Editor, Palki Sharma has decided to step down,” Menon was quoted as saying.

“During her time with Firstpost, Palki played a vital role in launching our prime-time show, Vantage, and contributed significantly to shaping its editorial tone. She anchored the show with clarity, insight, and an unwavering commitment to presenting global news through an Indian lens, earning widespread acclaim. Beyond her on-air role, Palki helped establish a strong editorial team and fostered a culture of journalistic excellence. We thank her for her contribution and wish her the very best in her future entrepreneurial pursuits,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
Run For A Cause – Kharghar Marathon 2026 To Raise Awareness On Organ Donation And Thalassemia
Run For A Cause – Kharghar Marathon 2026 To Raise Awareness On Organ Donation And Thalassemia
VIDEO: Missouri Firefighters Rescue Dog As It Gets Trapped In Frigid Water
VIDEO: Missouri Firefighters Rescue Dog As It Gets Trapped In Frigid Water
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
Mumbai Police Book Builder For Allegedly Cheating Woman, Retired Father Of ₹52 Lakh In Dadar Flat Scam
Mumbai Police Book Builder For Allegedly Cheating Woman, Retired Father Of ₹52 Lakh In Dadar Flat Scam
Read Also
Palki Sharma's Speech At Oxford Union Debate Goes Viral; PM Applauds
article-image

Meanwhile, Binoy Prabhakar has been appointed Chief Content Officer of Firstpost.

“As we turn the page, we are delighted to welcome Binoy Prabhakar, a highly seasoned editor with a strong track record across prominent media organisations such as Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, and our own platforms, Moneycontrol and CNBCTV18.com. Binoy brings over 25 years of editorial expertise and a proven track record in building and leading digital news operations. He joins us as Chief Content Officer of Firstpost to guide and strengthen our editorial direction during the next exciting phase of the brand,” the note said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Returns Honour Killing Bill Passed By Previous Congress Govt
How Critical Minerals Are Anchoring India’s Rise to Global Power
How Critical Minerals Are Anchoring India’s Rise to Global Power
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In...
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In...
'It Outlines Roadmap For Strengthening Manufacturing': PM Modi On Economic Survey 2025-26
'It Outlines Roadmap For Strengthening Manufacturing': PM Modi On Economic Survey 2025-26
Uttarakhand Honoured As 'Best State For Promotion Of Aviation Ecosystem' At Wings India 2026
Uttarakhand Honoured As 'Best State For Promotion Of Aviation Ecosystem' At Wings India 2026