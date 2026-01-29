Journalist Palki Sharma Part Ways With Firstpost, Likely To Start Own Venture: Report

News anchor Palki Sharma has quit Firstpost after resigning as the Managing Editor of the news portal, according to a report by Exchange4Media. The report suggests that she will start her own platform.

As per report, Network18 Chief Content Officer Santosh Menon shared the development with employees through an internal communication.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“It is with a heavy heart that I share an important leadership update at Firstpost. After a remarkable tenure as Managing Editor, Palki Sharma has decided to step down,” Menon was quoted as saying.

“During her time with Firstpost, Palki played a vital role in launching our prime-time show, Vantage, and contributed significantly to shaping its editorial tone. She anchored the show with clarity, insight, and an unwavering commitment to presenting global news through an Indian lens, earning widespread acclaim. Beyond her on-air role, Palki helped establish a strong editorial team and fostered a culture of journalistic excellence. We thank her for her contribution and wish her the very best in her future entrepreneurial pursuits,” he added.

Meanwhile, Binoy Prabhakar has been appointed Chief Content Officer of Firstpost.

“As we turn the page, we are delighted to welcome Binoy Prabhakar, a highly seasoned editor with a strong track record across prominent media organisations such as Hindustan Times, The Economic Times, The Indian Express, and our own platforms, Moneycontrol and CNBCTV18.com. Binoy brings over 25 years of editorial expertise and a proven track record in building and leading digital news operations. He joins us as Chief Content Officer of Firstpost to guide and strengthen our editorial direction during the next exciting phase of the brand,” the note said.