Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra engaged? Tilak on actor's forehead sparks 'roka' rumours

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants and lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, popularly nicknamed 'TejRan' by their fans, have been painting the town red with all their mushy romance.

They are often spotted spending time together and the couple also share adorable posts for each other on social media.

On Thursday, Karan along with his parents visited Tejasswi's house, and the photos of his family with the actress have surfaced on social media platforms.

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans spotted a tilak on Karan and Tejasswi's forehead and speculated that they both have got engaged.

Reportedly, the lovebirds celebrated the Tejasswi's parents' wedding anniversary together.

As soon as the video was shared on Instagram, a user commented, "Congratulations both 👏 Was it just marriage anniversary or other ceremony too! 🤓 #TeamRoka."

"Happy anniversary uncle aunty plz ab kk teja ki bhi shadi karado march me hi plzz," wrote another user.

"Rokaa ho gya ha aap log kha the itna der,' read another comment.

It may be mentioned that in one of her recent interviews, Tejasswi opened up about her bond with Karan's mother. She stated that she loves her and they are similar in many ways.

The 'Naagin6' actress said that they have a gala time whenever they meet. Calling themselves 'crazy', Tejasswi joked that she and Karan's mother are always in one team and it is 'very painful' for Karan to watch them together.

Talking about Karan's mother, the actress said that she speaks whatever her heart says and that she is 'zero filter'. Tejasswi also expressed her wish to take some time off her busy schedule to take both their mothers out together.

The Marathi Mulgi and Punjabi Munda fell in love while they were locked up in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While Tejasswi had won the reality show, Karan ended up being the second runner-up.

On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'. Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai'.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:18 PM IST