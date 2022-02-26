Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash 'overwhelmed' as 'Naagin 6' creates new TRP record

The much-talked-about show 'Naagin 6', which stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role, has created a new record by scoring top ratings for a show that airs only twice a week.

It recorded a TRP of 2.1 in its very first week.

Producer Ekta Kapoor had even taken to her Instagram stories to reveal the fact that 'Naagin's TRPs have been the highest that any new show has scored in the last 1 year.

Talking about the feat that her show has achieved, Tejasswi said, "I am so overwhelmed. When I was informed about the TRP, I couldn't believe it at first. I am super happy with all the love that the audience is showering on the show."

Ekta Kapoor also added that the current season of 'Naagin' was doing better than its predecessors and what she had expected.

'Naagin 6' has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the show was announced. In a first of its sorts, the makers of the show had locked Tejasswi as their leading lady while she was still inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. In fact, it was on the day of the grand finale that the actress was introduced as the 'Sarvashresth Shesh Naagin' to the audience.

Tejasswi joined the shoot of 'Naagin' right after returning from 'Bigg Boss 15' with the winner's trophy. The show also stars Simba Nagpal, who was one of her co-contestants on the reality game show.

