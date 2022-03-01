Watch: 'Rula Deti Hai' teaser gives a glimpse of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's adorable chemistry

Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who are called the power couple of television, recently shot for their first project together - an intense music video titled 'Rula Deti Hai' in Goa.

The poster for the same was released last week and has been keeping the couple's fans on their toes. The loved-up poster saw Tejasswi in the arms of Karan at the beach.

Now, the first teaser of the song has been released. It sees Karan walking into the beach where he and his lady love would hang out, reminiscing their love story. Tejasswi is seen in his flashbacks.

The teaser also gives a glimpse of TejRan's adorable chemistry.

Check out the teaser here:

Loading View on Instagram

After falling in love on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15', Karan and Tejasswi walked out of the show together and are very much in love with one another.

'Rula Deti Hai' has been produced by Desi Music Factory. As the name suggests, the song is a break up melody that will see a heartbroken Karan Kundrra reminisce his good old days with his lady love Tejasswi.

The track has been rendered by Yasser Desai and is all set for release on March 3.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:45 PM IST