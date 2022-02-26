Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra announce their first music video 'Rula Deti Hai'; check out the poster here

In a treat to their fans, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are all set to star in a music video together.

Titled 'Rula Deti Hai', the song is a heart-wrenching melody that will see them play heartbroken lovers. However, fans will get to see the couple romance for the very first time on-screen.

Tejasswi and Karan shared the first look posters of the song where they are seen cuddling in each other's arms by the beach.

Check out the poster below:

Karan even shared an adorable caption and wrote, "#Ruladetihai is gonna be in my heart for all the special reasons coz this is our first song together my sweet laddoo @tejasswiprakash ♥️😘." Produced by Desi Music Factory, the melody has been rendered by Yasser Desai. The song is all set for release on March 3.

Popularly nicknamed TejRan by their beloved fans, the Marathi Mulgi and Punjabi Munda fell in love while they were locked up in the 'Bigg Boss 15' house. Tiding through the challenges that were thrown their way, TejRan are now super-solid and have been painting the town red with all their love.

Tejasswi had won the 15th installment of 'Bigg Boss', while Karan ended up being the second runner-up on the reality show. On the work front, the actress is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 6'.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:32 PM IST