Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain reveals he is staying as a 'ghar jamai' - here's why

Popular actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain tied the knot last year in December. They are often spotted together and make heads turns with their mushy romance.

Ankita and Vicky have emerged as one of the most-loved and fan favourite couples in the telly world. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, opened up about their life after marriage.

The couple also revealed that they are still living together at Ankita's house in Mumbai.

During the interaction, Vicky was asked how he feels about sharing space with his wife. Responding to this, Vicky joked that the question should be asked to Ankita as he is currently living at her parents' house like a ghar-jamai.

Vicky added that they had bought a flat and the renovation couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so they couldn’t shift to their new house.

On the other hand, Ankita said that she is confident that she will manage their house perfectly when they will finally relocate.

Recently, the couple decided to make a luxury purchase. The duo have welcomed a new ride that comes at a mammoth price tag. Ankita and Vicky are now the proud owners of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB that costs a whopping Rs 1.10 crore in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky are one of the celebrity couples on the show 'Smart Jodi' that also stars Arjun Bijlani with his wife Neha with veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani, among others.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:51 PM IST