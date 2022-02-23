Ankita Lokhande showers praise on husband Vicky Jain: 'No one has ever loved me the way he does'

Ankita Lokhande, who tied the knot with Vicky Jain last year, has revealed that her husband has shown her a new meaning of love.

In a promo for the upcoming show 'Smart Jodi', Ankita can be seen showering Vicky with love. "I was going through a very bad phase. Every girl needs a partner to stand by her through thick and thin, and Vicky proved that he was that partner for me," she says.

She further adds, "At first, I used to wonder what is love. I used to perceive it in a different way. But Vicky taught me the real definition of love, because no one has ever loved me the way that he does."

Sharing the promo, she wrote, Love isn’t rare. Unconditional love is."

With another promo, she wrote, "Never knew that you can act too. welcome to the world of light ,camera and action baby. I m sure we will enjoy this journey of togetherness and create beautiful memories which stays with us forever."

Ankita and Vicky dated for a couple years before taking the plunge on December 14, 2021.

While Vicky is an entrepreneur, Ankita became a household name with the portrayal of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

She marked her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' and in 2020, she also featured in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:58 PM IST