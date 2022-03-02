Watch: Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain buy a swanky new car worth Rs 1.10 crore

Actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain, who tied the knot last year in December, recently decided to make a luxury purchase.

The duo have welcomed a new ride which comes at a mammoth price tag. Ankita and Vicky are now the proud owners of a Mercedes-Benz V-Class Exclusive LWB that costs a whopping Rs 1.10 crore in Mumbai.

Watch the video below.

Ankita's performances in shows such as 'Pavitra Rishta' and film 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' swept the audiences off their feet.

She recently featured in the second season of 'Pavitra Rishta' alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

Ankita, who today is a household name courtesy her effortless performance as Archana, felt she was never a good actor but she learned on the sets and gained more knowledge of the craft while shooting for the film.

Talking about how she has evolved as an actor since 2009, Ankita in a conversation with IANS said: "'Pavitra Rishta' has taught me so many things that I could go out and do different kinds of actors. Television teaches you so much itself. If you have done television you can do anything."

Season 2 revolves around Manav, played by Shaheer Sheikh and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

The show first aired in 2009 on television. It also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. It went digital in 2021.

Not to mention, Ankita and Vicky are one of the celebrity couples on the show 'Smart Jodi' that also stars Arjun Bijlani with his wife Neha with veteran actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dasani, among others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:37 AM IST