'Zainab Abbas Being Dragged Into Baseless Case': Pak Foreign Ministry Breaks Silence On WC Presenter's Sudden Departure From India

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has slammed India over the departure of sports presenter Zainab Abbas who was covering the ICC World Cup 2023 in the country. Zainab left from Hyderabad for Dubai earlier this week, citing "personal reasons".

The 35-year-old was part of the Sky Sports and ICC's digital teams covering the multi-nation ODI spectacle but left India after facing backlash over her past comments against the country and the Hindu religion.

An Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal also filed a complaint against Zainab Abbas for her derogatory tweets which she posted in 2014 but they resurfaced on social media after she started co-hosting the World Cup shows for the host broadcaster.

The Pakistani Foreign Office however, called it a "baseless case" and claimed that Zainab left due to "safety concerns" and not because of personal reasons.

"Zainab is being dragged into a baseless case. Making a case against her on tweets is not the right thing to do," said Pak FM spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Vineet Jindal hits back

Jindal hit back at the Foreign Ministry's comment, saying that Zainab could have asked for more security if she was not feeling safe in India.

"Any one trying to disgrace or defame our beloved Bharat & Hindu Dharma, shall feel the heat and face consequences, for which @vineetJindal19 will always take firm legal stand.

"The tweet posted by Pakistan Cricket Board @cricketpakcompk confirms that @ZAbbasOfficial ran away due to fear of legal consequences of her illegal acts against Bharat & Hindu Dharma.

"If Zainab Abbas facing any threats in Bharat. she could have asked for special security or register her concern with Police or authority. Now Pakistan is just making stories to cover up her anti Bharat and Hindu Dharma act," Jindal tweeted on X.

