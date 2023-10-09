 CWC 2023: ICC Says Pakistani Presenter Zainab Abbas 'Not Deported', Left India For 'Personal Reasons'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: ICC Says Pakistani Presenter Zainab Abbas 'Not Deported', Left India For 'Personal Reasons'

CWC 2023: ICC Says Pakistani Presenter Zainab Abbas 'Not Deported', Left India For 'Personal Reasons'

Zainab Abbas has been facing backlash ever since her 2014 tweets against India and anti-Hindu remarks surface on social media last week.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
article-image

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Pakistani sports presenter Zainab Abbas has indeed left India but not because she was deported. Zainab Abbas was part of ICC's digital team covering the ODI spectacle in India.

Zainab was present at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad for Pakistan's World Cup opener against the Netherlands on October 6. She left from the city for Dubai on Monday.

The 35-year-old has been facing backlash ever since her 2014 tweets against India and anti-Hindu remarks surface on social media last week.

Read Also
Who Is Zainab Abbas? The Pakistani Sports Presenter Who Made Remarks Against India & Hindu Religion...
article-image

An Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal even filed a complaint against Zainab, who is quite popular in the world cricket fraternity.

Posts from her unverified X account, formerly Twitter, had gone viral after she announced that she would be covering the ICC mega event in India.

As speculation on social media intensified over her departure from India in the middle of the tournament, the International Cricket Council clarified that Zainab was not deported from the host country.

"Zainab has not been deported, she has left for personal reasons," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

Zainab, who arrived in Hyderabad last week, was supposed to travel to cities where Pakistan are scheduled to play, including Bengaluru, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Read Also
CWC 2023: Sports Presenter Zainab Abbas Leaves India Amid Backlash Over Anti-Hindu Tweets, Claims...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cricket Set To Return To Olympics After 128 Years, Likely To Be Included In 2028 LA Games: Report

Cricket Set To Return To Olympics After 128 Years, Likely To Be Included In 2028 LA Games: Report

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez Slams ICC, BCCI Over 'Poor Planning & Organisation' Of...

Watch: Ex-Pakistan Captain Mohammad Hafeez Slams ICC, BCCI Over 'Poor Planning & Organisation' Of...

NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Highlights: New Zealand Eye Big Win As Netherlands Struggle In 323...

NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Highlights: New Zealand Eye Big Win As Netherlands Struggle In 323...

'Wasn't Able To Understand Why People Were Criticising My Performance, It Was Painful': KL Rahul

'Wasn't Able To Understand Why People Were Criticising My Performance, It Was Painful': KL Rahul

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Delhi Without Shubman Gill Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash; Watch

ICC World Cup 2023: Team India Lands In Delhi Without Shubman Gill Ahead Of Afghanistan Clash; Watch