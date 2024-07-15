 'You Will See Me Playing For A While': India Skipper Rohit Sharma Dismisses Speculations Of His Retirement; VIDEO
After India's second T20 World Cup title, skipper Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the T20Is for India as he wanted to end his career in the shortest format with the prestigious title.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma put speculation of his retirement to the rest at an event in Dallas on Sunday, July 14. Rohit helped the Men in Blue end their 13-year World Cup and 11-year ICC titles drought by leading the team to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final in Barbados on June 29.

After India's second T20 World Cup title, Rohit announced his retirement from the T20Is for India as he wanted to end his career in the shortest format with the prestigious title. However, there were reports and speculations that Rohit Sharma might call its quits from international cricket, given his age.

In a video posted by Vimal Kumar on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma said he will continue playing for a few more years. The 37-year-old added that he is not thinking about the future as he wants to focus on the present.

"I just said it. I don't do that far ahead. So clearly, you will be seeing me play for a while." Team India said at the event.

