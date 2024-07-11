T20 WC 2024: India Skipper Rohit Sharma Ready To Give Up His ₹5 Crore Bonus From BCCI For Support Staff - Report

Rohit Sharma with T20 World Cup trophy | Credits: Twitter

After former Team India coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma too showcased his kind gesture as he was reportedly ready to give up his INR 5 crore bonus prize money for support staff who played a vital role behind the scenes to help India clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

As per the report by Dainik Bhaskar, Rohit Sharma is unhappy with the bonus awarded to the support staff he doesn't even mind deducting his amount from the bonus prize to increase the money of the support staff. However, Indian skipper specifically didn't mention which support staff members he wanted to increase the bonus for.

The report further that one of the members who travelled from Barbados to Delhi with the T20 World Cup champions spoke highly of Rohit Sharma, stating that one should learn from the Indian skipper on how to appreciate members of the support staff.

One of India's support staff members said, "when the 125cr prize money was distributed, Rohit Sharma raised his voice and said 'support staff shouldn't get such less money'. He was even ready to relinquish his own bonus for us". (Abhishek Tripathi).



- Rohit, a gem guy! 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/xCEkGsXsHd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 11, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) awarded a cash prize of a whopping INR 125 crore for Team India, which is 6 times more than what the T20 World Cup 2024 got from the ICC and even more than the tournament's total prize pool of INR 93.52 crore.

The board confirmed to the BCCI that each of the 15 players in the India squad and head coach Rahul Dravid will receive INR 5 crore each, while coaching staff and support staff will be awarded 2.5 crore and 2 crore each, respectively.

Earlier, Rahul Dravid reportedly requested BCCI to reduce his prize money of INR 5 crore to 2.5 crore as an equal bonus for the rest of the coaching staff. As per the report by Hindustan Times, Rahul Dravid urged the BCCI to award him as the cash prize as other coaches who played a huge rule in helping Team India clinch the T20 World Cup title.