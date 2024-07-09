‘You Are An Absolute Stalwart’: Rohit Sharma Pays Glorious Tribute To Rahul Dravid, Calls Him His ‘Work Wife’ After T20 WC Win

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. | (Credits: Instagram)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma paid a heartwarming tribute to outgoing coach Rahul Dravid, who signed off by scripting a T20 World Cup victory for the country. The 37-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and wrote a lengthy post for the former Indian captain, expressing his heartfelt feelings.

Rohit and Dravid teamed up in November 2021 after the Men in Blue's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup that year. However, the duo suffered heartbreaking losses in another T20 World Cup the following year and the 50-over edition at home in 2023. Nevertheless, the 2024 T20 World Cup marked a fitting end as India became the first team in history to clinch the trophy by staying unbeaten.

Taking to Instagram, the Nagpur-born cricketer stated that he has always looked up to Dravid and feels privileged to work closely with him. He also praised the former Test cricketer's humility and the ability to make anyone comfortable around him.

"Dear Rahul bhai. I have been trying to find the right words to properly express my feelings on this but I’m not sure I ever will so here’s my attempt. Since my childhood days I have looked up to you just like billions of others but I was lucky enough to get to work with you this closely. You are an absolute stalwart of this game but you left all of your accolades and achievements at the door and walked in as our coach and came on a level where we all felt comfortable enough to say just about anything to you. That is your gift, your humility and your love for this game even after all this time."

"This was the only thing missing from your arsenal" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit continued stating that the learnings from Dravid will remain in his memory for the rest of his life.

"I have learnt so much from you and every memory will be cherished. My wife refers to you as my work wife and I’m lucky to get to call you that too 😊 This was the only thing missing from your arsenal and I’m so happy that we got to achieve it together. Rahul bhai it has been an absolute privilege to get to call you my confidant, my coach and my friend."

The tournament also marked the end of Rohit Sharma's T20I career and he finished as the highest run-getter of the format.