'Clear Disrespect To Our National Flag': Netizens Criticise Rohit Sharma's Profile Picture On X As Tri-Colour Touches The Ground

While Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has found himself on the top of his world following the T20 World Cup 2024 win, his new profile picture on X invited some criticism. With the veteran opening batter changing his profile picture of him planting the Indian flag at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, netizens have criticised him for letting the tri-colour touch the ground.

With the flag clearly touching the ground, a handful of netizens have requested the post to be removed, while a few have questioned whether Rohit doesn't know it's not supposed to be that way. A user posted the flag code of India Part - III ,section - IV, 3.20, which says, 'The flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water.'

Here's how the netizens have reacted to Rohit Sharma's new profile picture:

The Hardik Pandya 🫡❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/I7o5YicqqU pic.twitter.com/9OUmCYO9EH — Hardik³³ (@Hardikxchhavi33) July 8, 2024

Bhai I really don't care who it is , be it any Indian player, but this is really a disrespect for the national flag.



If it was any ordinary person he would be imprisoned for 3 yrs but since he's a cricketer he would get away with it. 💔 https://t.co/88bMiM2Zfw pic.twitter.com/cUrqnhY98w — हिमांशु 🇮🇳 (@chase__master) July 9, 2024

Bachpan mein school mein sikhaya nahi hai kya tumhe ki flag should never touch the ground? https://t.co/atyRWdJUqi — Trisha (@motibabykullu) July 9, 2024

Rohit bhai, it's a clear disrespect to our national flag. Kindly remove this profile picture. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/98aVdD8f51 pic.twitter.com/1VYg6oFbdL — Abhishek Roy (@AbhiroyTweets) July 9, 2024

"Finally it's here" - Rohit Sharma on bringing the World Cup back to India

During the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, the 37-year-old said it's a massive relief to bring the trophy back home after a massive wait of 13 years.

"Bringing the World Cup to this country means the world to us. This is for the people who support and watch the game, and, along with all of us, for the last 11 years, they're the ones who've been wanting this trophy to come back. Finally it's here, and I'm very happy and relieved."