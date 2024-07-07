Video: Rohit Sharma Leaves With His Family For Vacation After Grand T20 WC 2024 Victory Celebrations In Mumbai

Rohit Sharma and his family went for a holiday | Credits: Twitter

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and his family on Saturday night were spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they left for a vacation following T20 World Cup 2024 victory celebrations in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma and his boys received a rousing welcome from Mumbaikars as they took a grand open-top bus parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium, where the T20 World Cup 2024 heroes were feliciated by the BCCI, followed up with victory lap in front of a massive crowd. Team India received a grand welcome from his childhood friends, brother and Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Varma at his residence as he returned home as T20 World Cup winning captain.

After celebrating the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph over the last few days, Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira Sharma decided to go on a vacation. In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit was seen carrying sleepy daughter while entering the departure gate of the Terminal 2 of the Mumbai Airport. It is unclear where Rohit Sharma and his family are heading to for a holiday.

In another video that went viral on social media, security guard at the Mumbai Airport was seen congratulating Rohit Sharma for India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and the India skipper waited to click a picture with him before entering the departure gate.